36m ago

add bookmark

Hillary Gardee murder: Fifth suspect linked to the case released without appearing in court

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hillary Gardee’s body was found in a timber plantation.
Hillary Gardee’s body was found in a timber plantation.
PHOTO: Facebook
  • The fifth suspect linked to the kidnapping, rape and murder of Hillary Gardee has been temporarily set free.
  • The police were instructed to get their house in order before the man is brought before court.
  • He was allegedly found to have used Gardee's cellphone after she was killed.

The fifth person arrested after being linked to the kidnapping, rape and murder of Hillary Gardee has been set free.

The man, who can't be named, was freed from the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Wednesday without appearing before a presiding officer. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) ordered the man to be released because it could not prosecute him.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told journalists that the NPA had instructed the police to acquire a statement relating to a cellphone and laptop stolen at the time of Gardee's disappearance.  

"We have the details of the suspect," Mohlala said, confirming that the suspect was released.

"We know where he stays. It won't be difficult for us to bring him to court after obtaining the outstanding statement. The statement will be obtained in a short period. We need to comply with the instruction and continue our investigation," Mohlala said.

The man was taken in for questioning on Sunday and arrested on Tuesday.

"By linking him to the case, it means he was involved in the case. Hillary's cellphone number was used by the suspect immediately after she was killed. He is knowledgeable about the incident. He might know where he obtained the two gadgets from."

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

According to Mohlala, police do not have Gardee's cellphone and laptop.

"We tracked the usage of the deceased's cellphone number. That information assisted us in linking the fifth suspect," said Mohlala, who said the investigating officer would update the Gardee family on the latest developments.

Mohlala concluded that the fourth suspect, Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna, 36, is expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on 23 August.

Nkuna allegedly confessed to killing Gardee. He was arrested last week after being on the run for allegedly killing three other women in Mpumalanga, including sisters Pretty and Marcia Mazibuko. He has since appeared in the Kanyamazane Magistrate's Court in connection with their murders.

READ | 'They were killed for nothing' - grief-stricken mom of slain Mazibuko sisters

Nkuna also appeared in the Delmas Magistrate's Court for allegedly killing Nonkululeko Nkosi. It is alleged that after his arrest, Nkuna revealed to the police that he sold Gardee's gadgets to the fifth suspect.

Nkuna is expected back in court in Delmas on 22 August.

The three suspects first arrested in connection to Gardee's murder have also appeared in court.

Albert Gama and Philemon Lukhele are expected to continue with their bail application on Thursday. Sipho Mkhatshwa has since been denied bail.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hillary gardeembombelampumalangacrime and courts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 2293 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
48% - 9924 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
37% - 7630 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
4% - 756 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.67
-1.7%
Rand - Pound
20.06
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
16.94
-1.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,763.07
-0.7%
Silver
19.74
-2.0%
Palladium
2,138.00
-1.0%
Platinum
924.50
-1.4%
Brent Crude
92.34
-3.0%
Top 40
64,168
-0.9%
All Share
70,967
-0.8%
Resource 10
63,227
-3.3%
Industrial 25
87,430
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,160
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo