Hillary Gardee murder: If we find the killers before the police, there are no guarantees - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
  • Julius Malema warned Police Minister Bheki Cele to find the killers of Hillary Gardee before the EFF does.
  • Hilary was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.
  • Malema visited the Gardee residence on Wednesday.

"We have committed to the family to find these killers and we have also committed to Bheki Cele's word that he must find them before we do - because, if we find them before him, we will not give him any guarantee."

These were the words of EFF leader Julius Malema when he addressed the media gathered outside Godrich Gardee's family home in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

Gardee is a former EFF secretary-general.

Malema visited the home after the tragic death of Gardee's daughter, Hillary.

Hillary went missing on Friday in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

Her body was discovered on Tuesday at an isolated site in a timber plantation about 40km outside Nelspruit.

READ | Cele visits scene where Hillary Gardee's body was found, meets with her family

Malema said there would be no rest until the perpetrators of the crime were found.

"We have deployed all manner of resources on the ground to look for the perpetrators. This is an internal mission and, therefore, we have no reason to look over the borders for who could have done this," said Malema.

"We have gotten word from the intelligence deployed on the ground that it is internal work and we are coming closer to what happened."

EFF supporters stood outside the family home and expressed their support for the family.

"We are troubled by what happened. We can't sleep, and we won't sleep until we find the ones who killed our daughter," said Malema.

"We want to teach these perpetrators a lesson they have never gotten in their life because they have messed with the wrong person - anyone who touches our children, touches us."

