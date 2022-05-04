56m ago

Hillary Gardee murder: Julius Malema hits back at 'brainless' conspiracy theorists

Hillary Gardee, 28.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • EFF dismisses conspiracy theorists' attempts to link Hillary Gardee's 'death to its open border policy.
  • Hillary went missing on Friday and her body was discovered at a plantation near Mbombela.
  • EFF leader Julius Malema visited the Gardee family in Mbombela on Wednesday.

EFF leader Julius Malema has dismissed conspiracy theorists' attempts to link the death of Hillary Gardee, 28, the daughter of its former secretary-general, to the party's open borders policy.

"Brainless people will always try to find a reason, even where it doesn't exist.

"Women were killed in this country before the EFF was formed and therefore, to attribute a killing of a woman to the policy of the EFF of open borders, is to expose the size of your brain. That it is the same level and size of a peanut," Malema told the media outside the Gardee residence in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

"They have always been hated for being women, for being black, for being working class, and therefore the small brain cannot comprehend that.

"It will look, for some non-existent reason, to justify the hatred of the EFF," he added.

Malema also said people could not expect love from those who don't love themselves.

"Therefore, you expect too much. The people who matter have sent their condolences and that is enough," he added.

READ | Cele visits scene where Hillary Gardee's body was found, meets with her family

Hillary went missing on Friday, 29 April. She was last seen at the Nelspruit Plaza SuperSpar in the CBD at around 17:30.

The 28-year-old, who was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, was with her 3-year-old adopted child. The child was returned safely.

Her body was later found at a plantation near Mbombela with two head wounds.

The circumstances surrounding Hillary's disappearance are not yet known.

Mpumalanga police have no further updates on the case.


