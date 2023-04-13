18m ago

Share

Hillary Gardee murder: One of 3 'missing' witnesses found hours after case withdrawn

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rassie Nkune, Albert Gama, Philemon Lukhele and Lawrence Mkhatshwa stand accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee.
Rassie Nkune, Albert Gama, Philemon Lukhele and Lawrence Mkhatshwa stand accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee.
PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka, News24
  • Police have traced one of the three witnesses who failed to arrive at court for the Hillary Gardee murder trial.
  • The three witnesses' absence led to the provisional withdrawal of the charges.
  • The police have vowed to trace the other two witnesses and keep them in witness protection.

Mpumalanga police found one of three key witnesses in the trial of four men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee, just hours after their absence from the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela prompted a judge to withdraw the charges against the men.

The police have vowed to locate the remaining two witnesses who they believe are in hiding for safety reasons.

Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, was killed in April last year.

Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, Albert Mduduzi Gama, Philemon Lukhele and Rassie Hlabirwa Nkune are accused of her murder and their trial was set down for four weeks.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) assured the court that it was ready to proceed with the trial.

However, when the case was before court on Wednesday, prosecutor Thobeka Phungula told Judge Takalani Ratshibvumo that the State could not locate the three witnesses.

READ | Hillary Gardee murder: NPA withdraws charges against four accused as 'witnesses can't be traced'

"[T]his morning, we were informed that they can't be traced. I'm finding it strange that when we are scheduled to proceed and set aside four weeks, witnesses can't be found all of a sudden. I find it strange," Ratshibvumo responded.

The charges were provisionally withdrawn.

On Thursday, however, police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said one of the witnesses was found hours after the case was provisionally withdrawn.

Mohlala said:

Unfortunately, one of the key witnesses we traced yesterday was not well. Unfortunately, it was late when we brought him to court on Wednesday. When he arrived, the court had already adjourned.

"We are a bit disappointed. We were expecting witnesses to be there and the trial to begin. We are adamant that we have arrested the correct suspects. We were expecting conviction and assisting the family in getting closure.

The police claim the other two witnesses have gone into hiding for their safety.

READ | Hillary Gardee murder: 'We are not under political pressure to prosecute' - NPA

But, Mohlala added: "We work hand-in-hand with the NPA. This is a work in progress. I can assure the public and the family that after tracing the other two witnesses, we will place them [in] our witness protection programme."

"We will ensure that after the case has been enrolled again, we will bring them to court to testify. We stand by our case. The trial will reveal everything. We are not withdrawing anything that we submitted to our docket.

"The last time we saw our witnesses was on 3 March. We couldn't foresee they would go into hiding. During our consultation, they assured us they would attend court. We are always in contact with the family of the deceased. This was a habitual thing of communicating with the family," Mohlala said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
philemon lukhelerassie nkunehillary gardeemduduzi gamasipho lawrence mkhatshwampumalangacrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you believe is the main reason behind the Tshwane pylon collapse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Vandalism and tampering
66% - 1123 votes
Poor infrastructure maintenance
34% - 569 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?

12 Apr

LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.13
+1.6%
Rand - Pound
22.68
+1.5%
Rand - Euro
19.97
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.22
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.7%
Platinum
1,027.84
+0.8%
Palladium
1,461.64
+0.4%
Gold
2,028.46
+0.7%
Silver
25.58
+0.3%
Brent Crude
87.33
+2.0%
Top 40
72,364
+0.6%
All Share
78,125
+0.5%
Resource 10
71,079
+0.5%
Industrial 25
103,449
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,916
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo