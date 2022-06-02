Hillary Gardee: Police 'tortured and electrocuted me for a while' - accused alleges in court

One of the men accused of raping and killing Hillary Gardee claims police assaulted him.

Lawrence Mkhatshwa says he was tortured and electrocuted.

He claims he is innocent and says he intends to plead not guilty.

One of the three men accused of raping and killing Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, claims police tortured him so that he would implicate his co-accused in the crimes.

Lawrence Sipho Mkhatshwa, 39, who initially abandoned his bail application, applied to the Mbombela Magistrate's Court on Thursday for his release on bail.

He claimed that police woke him up at his Malelane home on 6 May.

READ | Gardee murder: Accused relatives claim extortion

"I saw blue lights beaming [through] my bedroom window. Police heavily knocked on my door. I opened the door and police, without introducing themselves, assaulted me.

"I was wearing my boxers. They assaulted and ordered me to [get dressed] and walk to their van where they bound me with cable ties."

He said he was taken to the Malelane police station where the alleged assault continued.

Mkhatshwa said:

They tortured and electrocuted me for a while. They forced me to confess to killing a lady that I didn't know.

"They asked if I knew Philemon Lukhele and Albert Mduduzi Gama. Torture and electrocution continued until I was taken and detained at Schoemansdal, together with Lukhele and Gama."

Mkhatshwa said he knows the identity of the officers who allegedly assaulted him and that he laid a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.



He, Lukhele and Gama face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, murder, rape, and the unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

But Mkhatshwa claims he is innocent and that the police falsely implicated him in the murder.

He told the court that he intends to plead not guilty to the charges.

The hearing continues.

