7m ago

add bookmark

Hillary Gardee: Police 'tortured and electrocuted me for a while' - accused alleges in court

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The accused in the Hillary Gardee case are Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Nkala. They have been charged with conspiracy for murder, kidnapping, rape, murder, possession of firearm and defeating the ends of justice. Photo: Bulelwa Ginindza.
The accused in the Hillary Gardee case are Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Nkala. They have been charged with conspiracy for murder, kidnapping, rape, murder, possession of firearm and defeating the ends of justice. Photo: Bulelwa Ginindza.
  • One of the men accused of raping and killing Hillary Gardee claims police assaulted him.
  • Lawrence Mkhatshwa says he was tortured and electrocuted.
  • He claims he is innocent and says he intends to plead not guilty.

One of the three men accused of raping and killing Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, claims police tortured him so that he would implicate his co-accused in the crimes.

Lawrence Sipho Mkhatshwa, 39, who initially abandoned his bail application, applied to the Mbombela Magistrate's Court on Thursday for his release on bail.

He claimed that police woke him up at his Malelane home on 6 May.

READGardee murder: Accused relatives claim extortion

"I saw blue lights beaming [through] my bedroom window. Police heavily knocked on my door. I opened the door and police, without introducing themselves, assaulted me.

"I was wearing my boxers. They assaulted and ordered me to [get dressed] and walk to their van where they bound me with cable ties."

He said he was taken to the Malelane police station where the alleged assault continued.

Mkhatshwa said:

They tortured and electrocuted me for a while. They forced me to confess to killing a lady that I didn't know.

 "They asked if I knew Philemon Lukhele and Albert Mduduzi Gama. Torture and electrocution continued until I was taken and detained at Schoemansdal, together with Lukhele and Gama."

Mkhatshwa said he knows the identity of the officers who allegedly assaulted him and that he laid a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

He, Lukhele and Gama face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, murder, rape, and the unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

But Mkhatshwa claims he is innocent and that the police falsely implicated him in the murder.

He told the court that he intends to plead not guilty to the charges.

The hearing continues.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hillary gardeempumalangacourtscrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
48% - 5477 votes
No
52% - 6034 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.54
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.51
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.61
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,852.33
+0.3%
Silver
22.05
+1.0%
Palladium
2,019.00
+1.0%
Platinum
1,008.00
+0.9%
Brent Crude
116.29
+0.6%
Top 40
64,637
+0.6%
All Share
71,238
+0.6%
Resource 10
77,364
+2.6%
Industrial 25
77,319
-0.0%
Financial 15
16,404
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

2h ago

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo