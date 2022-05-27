22m ago

Hillary Gardee's alleged murderer found with cellphone in jail, moved to maximum security facility

  • One of Hillary Gardee's alleged murderer's was found in possession of a cellphone in jail.
  • This prompted the Department of Correctional Service to move Remand Lukhele to a maximum security facility. 
  • A criminal case has been opened with the police. 

One of Hillary Gardee's alleged murderer's, Remand Lukhele, was transferred to a maximum security facility after he was caught with a cellphone in jail on Tuesday at the Nelspruit Correctional Centre.

This was confirmed by the the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) on Friday.

READ | Cele visits scene where Hillary Gardee's body was found, meets with her family

According to DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo mobile phones were classified as a contraband inside correctional facilities, thus making them unauthorised items.

"An investigation is currently under way as it is critical to ascertain the circumstances under which this mobile phone was smuggled and the people involved," said Nxumalo.

He added:

A criminal case has also been registered with the police, Lukhele has been transferred to a maximum section of the Barberton Correctional Centre.

According to Nxumalo, strict adherence to safety standards from those who interfaced with the DCS was required to ensure that correctional centres were safe and secure.

"Hence, visitors, inmates, officials and private citizens caught contravening our regulations shall be dealt with through the criminal justice system," said Nxumalo

Nxumalo said the DCS' stance was unequivocal.

"Those involved in the smuggling of contraband shall never be spared any mercy," he said.

