1h ago

add bookmark

Hillary Gardee's torn ID book found near Mpumalanga school six months after her murder

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hillary Gardee’s body was found in a timber plantation.
Hillary Gardee’s body was found in a timber plantation.
Facebook
  • Hillary Gardee's ID book was found dumped close to a school in Mpumalanga, nearly six months after her body was found.
  • Her father, Godrich Gardee, revealed this in a tweet and said the school is situated close to a place linked to Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna, one of the people accused of her murder.
  • Nkuna allegedly confessed to the murder.

Hillary Gardee's torn identity book was found dumped near to Mpumalanga school nearly six months after her body was discovered in a timber plantation outside Mbombela.

The 28-year-old's father, former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, revealed this when he took to social media to share the news on Thursday afternoon. 

He tweeted on Thursday that a member of the public had found the ID "exactly six months after" Hillary's murder.

He also shared a picture of the school, Portia Shabangu Secondary School. It is named after Shabangu, who was murdered by former apartheid police hit squad leader Eugene De Kock in Swaziland. 

Gardee claimed in another tweet that the identity book was found near a place that was linked to Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna, one of the people accused of Hillary's murder.

Gardee refused to comment on his suspicions on the discovery of the identity book six months later and said: "The tweet is self-explanatory. I have tweeted what I have tweeted and will not be commenting on this with the media."

News24 previously reported that Nkuna is accused of shooting and killing Pretty Mazibuko, 42, his girlfriend, and Marcia Mazibuko, 43, on 15 May in Kanyamazane, outside Nelspruit. Pretty was a police sergeant at Ngondwana police station.

It is believed that she and Nkuna had an argument on the day of the killings.

Nkuna allegedly shot her multiple times before turning the gun on her sister Marcia, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said at the time.

He has since made an appearance in the Delmas Magistrate's Court in connection with the allegations on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

READ | Special report: The Station Strangler

In the case involving Hillary's murder, he is accused of rape, kidnapping and murder.

He allegedly confessed to Mpumalanga police during his arrest and said he fired the fatal shot that killed her.

Murder

Gardee went missing on Friday, 29 April. She was last seen at the Nelspruit Plaza Superspar in the central business district at around 17:30 with her 3-year-old adopted child. The child was returned home safely but she never returned. 

Her body was found at the timber plantation, about 40km outside Mbombela, in May.

Nkuna, Albert Gama, Philemon Lukhele and Sipho Mkhatshwa have been charged with her murder.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hillary gardeegodrich gardeembombelampumalangacrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 194 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
25% - 875 votes
I don't use Twitter
69% - 2422 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

10h ago

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.96
+2.4%
Rand - Pound
20.32
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.82
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.3%
Gold
1,671.72
+2.6%
Silver
20.52
+5.4%
Palladium
1,896.00
+5.1%
Platinum
950.50
+3.2%
Brent Crude
94.67
-1.6%
Top 40
62,374
+4.8%
All Share
68,934
+4.4%
Resource 10
66,125
+8.5%
Industrial 25
81,758
+3.8%
Financial 15
15,693
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

03 Nov

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

03 Nov

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo