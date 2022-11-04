Hillary Gardee's torn ID book found near Mpumalanga school six months after her murder

Hillary Gardee's ID book was found dumped close to a school in Mpumalanga, nearly six months after her body was found.

Her father, Godrich Gardee, revealed this in a tweet and said the school is situated close to a place linked to Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna, one of the people accused of her murder.

Nkuna allegedly confessed to the murder.

Hillary Gardee's torn identity book was found dumped near to Mpumalanga school nearly six months after her body was discovered in a timber plantation outside Mbombela.

The 28-year-old's father, former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, revealed this when he took to social media to share the news on Thursday afternoon.

He tweeted on Thursday that a member of the public had found the ID "exactly six months after" Hillary's murder.

He also shared a picture of the school, Portia Shabangu Secondary School. It is named after Shabangu, who was murdered by former apartheid police hit squad leader Eugene De Kock in Swaziland.

A good citizen called us to come pick up the remains of ID Book of #HillaryGardee at this school, 100km from where we got her body on 3 May...exactly 6 months thereafter, 3 November !!Thank you my sister TN. School named after a kidnap victim of #EugeneDeKock , Prime Evil. pic.twitter.com/qwA21KeceP — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) November 3, 2022

Gardee claimed in another tweet that the identity book was found near a place that was linked to Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna, one of the people accused of Hillary's murder.

Gardee refused to comment on his suspicions on the discovery of the identity book six months later and said: "The tweet is self-explanatory. I have tweeted what I have tweeted and will not be commenting on this with the media."

News24 previously reported that Nkuna is accused of shooting and killing Pretty Mazibuko, 42, his girlfriend, and Marcia Mazibuko, 43, on 15 May in Kanyamazane, outside Nelspruit. Pretty was a police sergeant at Ngondwana police station.

The place is next to the house of the girlfriend of suspect, a lady and her sister killed a week later by same suspect after suspect had killed #HillaryGarde ... — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) November 3, 2022

It is believed that she and Nkuna had an argument on the day of the killings.

Nkuna allegedly shot her multiple times before turning the gun on her sister Marcia, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said at the time.

He has since made an appearance in the Delmas Magistrate's Court in connection with the allegations on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

In the case involving Hillary's murder, he is accused of rape, kidnapping and murder.



He allegedly confessed to Mpumalanga police during his arrest and said he fired the fatal shot that killed her.

Murder

Gardee went missing on Friday, 29 April. She was last seen at the Nelspruit Plaza Superspar in the central business district at around 17:30 with her 3-year-old adopted child. The child was returned home safely but she never returned.

Her body was found at the timber plantation, about 40km outside Mbombela, in May.

Nkuna, Albert Gama, Philemon Lukhele and Sipho Mkhatshwa have been charged with her murder.



