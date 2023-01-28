1h ago

'His age doesn't limit his ability to perform his duties': Sanco KZN elects Zuma as its chairperson

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Former president Jacob Zuma is the newly-elected chairperson of Sanco. Photo: Daily Sun
  • The SA National Civic Organisation in KwaZulu-Natal has elected former president Jacob Zuma as its chairperson.
  • Delegates saw Zuma as a member who aligns with the organisation's values and principles.
  • However, Sanco general-secretary Robbie Tsikwe told News24 that they were unaware of the conference in the province and had no knowledge of Zuma's appointment.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in KwaZulu-Natal elected former president Jacob Zuma as its chairperson on Friday.

According to newly appointed treasurer, Thulani Gamede, Sanco delegates saw Zuma as a member who aligns with the organisation's values and principles.

"Some of these values are the economic transformation and education transformation," Gamede added.

"We specifically wanted him to share his wise knowledge with the rest of our people. We believe that he will bring about transformation and also share his knowledge with those of us coming after him."

Zuma was elected during the organisation's provincial conference in Durban. 

Gamede described Zuma as a member who has extensive knowledge of the struggles of the province and added that that they believe he played a role in dissolving some of the political tension there.

"His age does not limit his ability to perform his duties. Therefore, our electing him is the final step, to indicate that he can still place a role in building the country."

Meanwhile, Sanco general-secretary Robbie Tsikwe told News24 that the organisation was not aware of the conference in KwaZulu-Natal, and had no knowledge of Zuma's new appointment.

Tsikwe said: 

I was never told of the conference that was held in KZN. According to our rules, if the province wants to hold a conference, the higher structures should be informed, and in this case, this was not done.

He added that they also had no knowledge of the person who was presiding over the conference.

However, Gamede said the organisation had experienced some challenges in 2018, when some members appointed themselves as Sanco leaders

Two fiercely opposing groups in Sanco have been fighting for power and recognition for many years, City Press reported.

"We then went to court, where the court told us that we should go ahead with the conference, and our general-secretary is now Richard Mkhungo, and the president [is] Mathaba Leeto," said Gamede.

The newly elected KwaZulu-Natal Sanco leadership is as follows:

  • Chairperson: Jacob Zuma
  • Deputy Chairperson: Bheki Mlotshwa
  • Provincial Secretary: Richard Mkhungo
  • Deputy Secretary: Lucky Hadebe
  • Treasurer: Thulani Gamede
  • Organiser: Zelda Sikhosana


