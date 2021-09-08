14m ago

His killer is 'warm in prison' while I'm about to bury my son - mom mourns pupil stabbed at school

Ntwaagae Seleka
Qayiya Mgaye, 16, who was stabbed to death at school.
Supplied
  • A mother is demanding answers as she prepares to bury her son, who was killed at an Alexandra school.
  • Bukeka Mgaye said her son was killed at a place where he should have been safe.
  • Her son, Qayiya Mgaye, will be buried in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

"How am I going to heal when my child's killer has not been sentenced?"

These were the words of teary-eyed Bukeka Mgaye as she prepared to bury her son, Qayiya Mgaye, 16, who was stabbed to death, allegedly by a schoolmate at Pholosho Secondary School in Alexandra, Johannesburg last week.

He will be buried in Qumbu in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Mgaye told News24 in her tiny home on Wednesday that the pain of losing a child was incomparable.

She said: 

Today, we are packing bags and groceries to go back home to bury my child. His murderer is warm in prison and will continue enjoying his life. My son will never return to life. His body is lying in a morgue, ready to be hidden under the soil.

"How am I going to heal when my son is gone forever? How am I going to forgive when I have lost something that can't be replaced?" Mgaye asked.

'Someone must answer'

The family was expected to arrive in Qumbu on Thursday morning to finalise the funeral preparations.

Mgaye said she appreciated the donations, including groceries, from Good Samaritans and the school since her son was killed.

However, the grieving mother still wanted the school to be held accountable for her loss.

"My son was killed at a place where he was expected to be safe. Someone must answer for what happened and why my son was killed. The school must be held accountable and answer for failing to ensure that my son was safe at school," Mgaye said.

Last week, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the school was suffering from poor management, drugs and gangsterism.

Lesufi said a school should be the safest place for children. It should not be a place where parents are called to collect a lifeless body, he added.

"We failed the family because their child died in our care. They want the state to go the extra mile to assist them. It is difficult to tell a family that their child died in our care," Lesufi said.

READ | Teen accused of stabbing fellow pupil to death remanded to youth centre

It is alleged that on 30 August, a group of pupils were fighting during a lunch break when a 15-year-old Grade 8 pupil ran to his classroom, fetched a sharp object and charged at Qayiya.

Qayiya was stabbed in the back and later died in the arms of security guards at the school.

The 15-year-old suspect was handed over to the police that evening.

He appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder on Wednesday. The matter was postponed to 8 October.

