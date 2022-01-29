Historic Komani Town Hall gutted in overnight inferno

The historic Komani Town Hall, which houses the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, went up in flames overnight.

Eastern Cape police confirmed to News24 that they have since registered an inquiry docket for investigation.

"It alleged that [a] police patrolling van saw the smoke coming out of the building. On investigation, they noticed that the building was on fire. Unconfirmed reports suggest that all municipal offices had been burnt down," said spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana on Saturday morning.

He added that the building was still engulfed in smoke.

"It's still risky for anyone to get inside the structure," he said.

The circumstances surrounding the fire have not yet been determined. No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported.

Municipality spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa told the Komani Karoo Express that the building had burnt down after the inferno broke out on Friday night.

News24 was unable to immediately reach him for comment. He is understood to be in a meeting as the municipality attempts to gather the facts surrounding the fire.

Videos and pictures of the blaze have been circulating on social media.

Kinana urged anyone with information to phone the Komani police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

This is a developing story.

