Hit-and-rum? Eastern Cape man arrested after lodging staggering R2.2m Road Accident Fund claim

A 55-year-old Eastern Cape man was arrested on allegations of Road Accident Fund (RAF) fraud after he attempted to lodge a R2.2-million claim for a drunken fall, the Hawks say.

It is alleged that on 28 June 2022, Mzwandile Patrick Msutwana, through his lawyers, lodged a claim with the RAF, claiming that he had been involved in a car accident, said Hawks spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

Msutwana claimed he was a victim of a hit-and-run on Madikane Street, New Brighton, in Gqeberha on 26 February 2021.

Mgolodela said the forensic investigation division of the RAF picked up some red flags and referred it to the Hawks to investigate in December 2022.

"Investigations revealed that Msutwana, on the said date as per Dora Nginza and Livingstone hospitals records, was injured at his house where [he] fell as a result of being intoxicated," she said.

"RAF was nearly prejudiced cash to the value of more than R2.2 million."



Msutwana was arrested on Tuesday and appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court. The case was postponed to 25 May for trial.







