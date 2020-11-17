35m ago

add bookmark

Hitchhiker allegedly steals man's gun, uses it to shoot him dead at Mpumalanga petrol station

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

A man who stopped at a petrol station to buy fast food was shot dead, allegedly by a hitchhiker, in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

According to police, the hitchhiker stole his firearm and shot him next to the petrol station in White River.

READ | Man shot dead in Joburg CBD

Andrew Thulare, 46, and his brother picked up the hitchhiker.

"The driver is said to have hidden the firearm in his car but the man... saw where it was," police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said. 

"Thulare and his brother stopped for a break at a restaurant next to a fuel station and left the other man in the car."

The man then allegedly stole the firearm and ran away.

Thulare realised that his firearm was missing and pursued the man, who allegedly turned around and shot him before fleeing.

"Security forces... gave chase and cornered the suspect," Mdhluli said.

Thulare was certified dead at the scene.

According to Mdhluli, the 34-year-old man was expected to appear in the White River Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He has been charged with murder, the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and theft of a firearm.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Hitchhiker arrested for murder of man who gave him a lift
Taxi driver shot dead in altercation with hitchhiker, motorist
Hitchhiker arrested for Eshowe principal's murder
Read more on:
policempumalangacrime
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 413 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 850 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
77% - 4322 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.32
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
20.28
(-0.20)
ZAR/EUR
18.19
(-0.23)
ZAR/AUD
11.22
(-0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.29)
Gold
1886.55
(-0.15)
Silver
24.61
(-0.54)
Platinum
921.00
(-0.21)
Brent Crude
43.68
(+2.40)
Palladium
2301.00
(-0.29)
All Share
57267.00
(+0.15)
Top 40
52551.86
(+0.07)
Financial 15
11537.14
(+0.35)
Industrial 25
79088.98
(-1.06)
Resource 10
52381.04
(+1.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo