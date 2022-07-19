Hlaudi Motsoeneng fails in bid to reverse court order to repay R11.5m 'success fee'

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) welcomed the dismissal of former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng's bid to prevent paying back a R11.5 million "success fee", which was awarded to him by the former board of the public broadcaster.



On Friday, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg dismissed, with costs, Motsoeneng's leave to appeal the ruling from December last year.

In the ruling, the high court set aside the decision to pay Motsoeneng the fee and ruled that it was invalid and unlawful.

"The court action was informed by the SIU investigation into the affairs of the SABC, which revealed that the SABC irregularly paid monies to individuals and entered into contracts to the detriment of the public broadcaster," the SIU said.



The former COO received the payment after negotiating a deal with MultiChoice for broadcast rights, including granting the company access to SABC archives.

City Press reported that the SIU also argued that Motsoeneng abused his position by irregularly appointing people and awarding them salary increases.



