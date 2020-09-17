1h ago

add bookmark

Hlengwa tells Ramaphosa: Silence on ANC junket to Zimbabwe will entrench corruption

Jason Felix
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The IFP says the ANC's blunder in allowing a party delegation to fly to Zimbabwe on an airforce jet has proven, yet again, that it cannot separate party from state.
  • In an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the conflation of party and state broke down democracy.
  • The ANC announced this week that it would reimburse the government for the trip.

The ANC's junket to Zimbabwe on a defence force plane has sent a clear message to the public that the party and the state are inseparable.

That's according to IFP national spokesperson and MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who said, in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, that the fundamental constitutional crisis of conflating party and state did not require a financial solution.

READ | SANDF says defence minister went to Harare for official duty and gave ANC colleagues a lift

"It requires bold presidential leadership to effect consequence management and stern presidential reprimand to set the tone that such is totally unacceptable and inconsistent with the Constitution which, by and large you, Mr President, midwifed for our democracy," he said.

The letter follows the ANC's decision to reimburse the government for the trip to Zimbabwe on an airforce jet.

Opposition parties slammed the ANC after Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula admitted she gave an ANC delegation a lift. The delegation was heading to Zimbabwe to meet with Zanu-PF leaders.

Ramaphosa also wrote to Mapisa-Nqakula on Friday and demanded a response within 48 hours. He is yet to comment on the report.

Hlengwa, who is also the chairperson of Parliament's Standing Committee on Accounts (Scopa), said the continued conflation of party and state broke down democracy, the rule of law and efforts to clamp down on corruption.

READ HERE | ANC trip to Zimbabwe: Ramaphosa enters the fray, demands report from Mapisa-Nqakula within 48 hours

"It is, once again, another case of déjà vu. Yet another incident in which the members of the ANC are above the rule of law and cannot be held accountable. The 'Animal Farm Syndrome', where all political parties are equal but some are more equal than others, is in direct conflict with the Constitution and grinds against the grain of multi-party democracy," Hlengwa said.

He added that, in any normal and functional democracy, Mapisa-Nqakula would have stepped down by now.

"The only plausible explanation is that it is the ANC's national executive committee – of which you form part – that decided to send a delegation of ANC members along with the minister, Mapisa-Nqakula, using state-funded resources; as up to now it is not clear why the bilateral meetings of both the ANC and ZANU-PF or that of the ministers were not held virtually. The official government trip was properly timed to coincide with the ANC delegation trip; and it was you, Mr President, who approved the minister’s trip, whilst also being party to the ANC decision to dispatch a delegation at the same time."

He said: 

"The irony and synchronisation of events cannot be lost. The conditions for a perfect storm were created."

Hlengwa also said it was not the first time Mapisa-Nqakula transgressed.

"No explanation given by the minster regarding the 'lift' she gave to the ANC can ever justify the continued and deliberate failure to separate party and state. The coincidence of the trip is too glaring to peg it as a 'lift'. Therefore, when the facts of the matter are so obvious, to propose further investigations would amount to obfuscation or kicking for touch to avoid acting," he said.

Hlengwa said the scandal put Ramaphosa in the dock, as president of the ANC and of the country.

"Inaction on your part would aid and abet the continued entrenchment of corruption in our national body politic. It would erase the line you have drawn in the sand. The ball is in your court, Mr President," he said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
ANC must be billed for using SA Air Force jet to Zimbabwe - Malema
'It was not a mistake' - ANC defends use of air force jet for Zim trip
DA 'disgusted' by ANC using SANDF jet to fly to Zimbabwe, slams 'abuse of state machinery'
Read more on:
ancifpcyril ramaphosazimbabwecorruptionpolitics
Lottery
3 players bag R116k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think that South Africa is ready to move to Level 1 restrictions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - we need to get back to 'normal' life
61% - 5182 votes
No - we still need to be as cautious as possible
17% - 1410 votes
Yes - but international travel should remain closed
22% - 1884 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.34
(-0.48)
ZAR/GBP
21.07
(+0.10)
ZAR/EUR
19.28
(-0.37)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.70)
Gold
1934.33
(-1.29)
Silver
26.40
(-2.76)
Platinum
930.00
(-3.87)
Brent Crude
42.83
(+3.99)
Palladium
2343.18
(-1.73)
All Share
54958.98
(-1.79)
Top 40
50581.11
(-2.03)
Financial 15
9969.92
(-1.16)
Industrial 25
73022.80
(-1.58)
Resource 10
55313.01
(-2.67)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo