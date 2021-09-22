1h ago

Hlophe abandons interdict application - Speaker will abide by ruling of the court

Jan Gerber
  • Mapisa-Nqakula welcomed Hlophe abandoning his application for an interdict to stop impeachment proceedings.
  • Parliament is currently in recess until after the municipal elections.
  • Mapisa-Nqakula said she would abide by the court's decision.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula welcomed the withdrawal of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's urgent application to interdict his impeachment proceedings.

On Wednesday, Hlophe abandoned the first part of his application – the interdict.

In the second part, he asks the court to overturn the Judicial Conduct Tribunal's findings against him.

In a statement released after Wednesday's proceedings, Mapisa-Nqakula welcomed Hlophe abandoning the urgent application.

"The Speaker had asserted that she will abide by the ruling of the Gauteng Division of the High Court on the matter," reads the statement.

In her affidavit, filed in response to the interdict application, Mapisa-Nqakula contended that the impeachment proceedings, which are currently at the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services for processing, will practically take place only after the current constituency period, which ends on 3 November 2021.

"Therefore, Judge President Hlophe can accordingly have no apprehension of the process proceeding until November 2021," reads the statement.

Parties have thus been directed by the court to agree on the sensible timetable for the exchange of affidavits and heads of arguments for submission to the office of Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, after which a judge to hear the second part of matter will be appointed.

Last month, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced that it had voted for Hlophe to face impeachment, paving the way for him to become the first judge in democratic South African history to be removed from office.

A letter was sent to Mapisa-Nqakula, who, upon legal advice, referred it to the Portfolio Committee on Justice.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Two weeks ago, the committee heard from Parliament's legal services that it may not reinvestigate the charges against Hlophe. Its role is to ensure the JSC's processes, which led to that decision, were fair.

The committee will report back to the National Assembly, which will vote on the matter. A two-thirds majority is required to remove a sitting judge. If the motion passes, the president must remove the judge from office.

The JSC's vote, recommending Hlophe's removal, came four months after a Judicial Conduct Tribunal, led by retired Judge Joop Labuschagne, found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct for attempting to sway two Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of then-ANC president Jacob Zuma in his 2008 bid to overturn warrants used to seize 93 000 pages of corruption trial evidence against him.

The JSC, in a majority ruling, found that Hlophe seriously threatened and interfered with the independence, impartiality, dignity and effectiveness of the Constitutional Court.

The commission ruled that Hlophe improperly attempted to influence Justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta to violate their oaths of office.

