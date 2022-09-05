32m ago

add bookmark

Hlophe dismisses 'questions of law' appeal bid by State in Bongani Bongo corruption case

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Bongani Bongo
Bongani Bongo
PHOTO: Jenni Evans/News24
  • The State's bid to appeal to the SCA on former state security minister Bongani Bongo's acquittal on corruption charges was dismissed on Monday. 
  • Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe did not give reasons after swift arguments were heard. 
  • Bongo said the application had been a waste of the State's resources. 

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe dismissed the State's application to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal on questions of law in his acquittal of former state security minister Bongani Bongo on corruption charges. 

"The appeal is dismissed," said Hlophe in an application that took less than an hour. 

Hlophe initially presided over Bongo's trial.

The State applied to have nine questions of law referred to the Supreme Court of Appeal for determination. Bongo was acquitted last year on a count of corruption after being accused of asking Parliament's Eskom inquiry evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara to call in sick to stymie proceedings at the inquiry in 2017. 

ALSO READ | Hawks secure more than 4 400 convictions, unit head reveals in first progress briefing in 4 years

On Monday during the State's application, Bongo's advocate Mike Hellens SC said the State's application to have the questions of law referred to the SCA for determination was a "backdoor appeal". 

Before dismissing the application, Hlophe complained that the Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Nicolette Bell was not in court for her own application. "She is just doing bookwork," he said. 

A visibly relieved Bongo said afterwards: "There was no merit in this appeal. It is just a waste of State resources."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bongani bongocape townwestern capecorruptioncrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 4119 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 351 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
26% - 1531 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.28
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.91
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.16
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.74
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,714.73
+0.1%
Silver
18.21
+0.9%
Palladium
2,041.50
+0.7%
Platinum
849.50
+1.2%
Brent Crude
93.02
+0.7%
Top 40
60,888
+0.1%
All Share
67,454
+0.1%
Resource 10
61,159
+1.5%
Industrial 25
82,340
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,249
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo