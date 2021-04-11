Hlophe found guilty of impeachable misconduct, but that does not guarantee his removal from office

A JSC Tribunal has found Judge President John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court judges to rule in favour of ANC president Jacob Zuma in 2008.

The tribunal has also slammed Hlophe for his "unfounded and scurrilous" attacks against the court and Judges Pius Langa and Dikgang Moseneke, who he accused of trying to plot his downfall.

It has taken over 12 years for the court's complaint against Hlophe to be decided – but he will only be removed from office with the support of the JSC and a two-thirds vote in the National Assembly.

A Judicial Service Commission Tribunal has found that Judge President John Hlophe's efforts to sway two Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of then-ANC President Jacob Zuma are grounds for impeachment - but that does not guarantee his removal from office.

That's because the Judicial Service Commission first needs to consider the unanimous decision given by retired Judge Joop Labuschagne, Supreme Court of Appeal judge Tati Makgoka and attorney Nishani Pather, and decide whether the grounds for Hlophe's possible impeachment have been met.

If the JSC believes that such grounds do exist, it will refer the tribunal's findings to the National Assembly - which must vote by two-thirds for Hlophe to be impeached before he can be formally removed from office by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In its ruling, the Labuschagne Tribunal found that "Hlophe's conduct breached the provision of section 165 of the Constitution in that he improperly attempted to influence the two Justices of the Constitutional Court to violate their oaths of office".

It also found that Hlophe's conduct "seriously threatened and interfered with the independence, impartiality, dignity and effectiveness of the Constitutional Court" and "threatened public confidence in the judicial system".

"In our view, this constitutes gross misconduct," it stated.

Should the JSC support that finding, Hlophe could become the first judge in democratic South African history to be impeached.

The JSC has previously elected not to support a tribunal finding of gross misconduct against so-called "drunk judge" Nkola Motata, who infamously crashed into the wall of a Hurlingham home in 2007 while inebriated and then told the owner of the property, among other things, that "no boer is going to undermine me".

Instead of pushing for Motata to be removed from the Bench and to lose all his judicial benefits, the JSC ordered that he pay a fine of over R1 million, which he did.

The tribunal findings made against Hlophe are, however, more serious than those made against Motata.

It found that the Judge President had sought to improperly "influence the Constitutional Court to reverse the judgment of the majority of the Supreme Court of Appeal" given against Zuma, after he tried to challenge to the search warrants used by the later disbanded Scorpions unit to seize 93 000 pages of evidence in the corruption case against him.

At the time of Hlophe's meetings with Justices Chris Jafta and Bess Nkabinde, the Constitutional Court had reserved its judgment on Zuma's final bid to challenge the validity of those warrants, which formed part of the recently revived arms deal-related corruption case against the former president and French arms company Thint/Thales.

Importantly, the documents that had been seized by the Scorpions included two boxes of financial statements taken from the office of Zuma's then attorney Michael Hulley - leading the defence to contend that the raids had breached legal privilege.

The Supreme Court of Appeal wasn't convinced by that privilege argument and ruled against Zuma in a 3-2 split.

Hlophe admitted that he told both justices that he believed that the Appeal Court had got that decision "wrong" and had "strong" feelings on the issue of legal privilege - a topic that it appears he has never actually written a judgment on.

He conceded that he may have mentioned to the justices that "the cases were important for Zuma and the country" and told Nkabinde that "there is no case against Mr Zuma".

Hlophe has also admitted that he told Jafta in a March 2008 meeting that the issue of privilege needed to be decided "properly" and concluded his conversation with him by saying "sesithembele kinina" meaning "you are our last hope" - a remark that he insisted was totally innocent.

The tribunal was not convinced.

"In the light of his [Hlophe's] view that the majority of the Supreme Court of Appeal had got the issue wrong, the phrase could only mean that the Constitutional Court was 'the last hope' to make right which the majority of the Supreme Court of Appeal had got wrong. It has to be so," it stated in its Hlophe ruling.

When Hlophe later met with Nkabinde, who had been tasked with preparing a note on the issue of privilege in the Zuma case for the Constitutional Court, he said that he "was concerned that the majority in the Supreme Court of Appeal did not attach much weight to the issue of privilege and expressed 'very strong and robust' views on the issue".

'Subtle threat'

Hlophe had called Nkabinde on 24 April 2008 and asked to meet her the following day in her chambers at the Constitutional Court.

During the course of that telephone conversation, Nkabinde said Hlophe told her that he had a "mandate".

He also said, in isiZulu, "something to the effect that she can look at 'this issue of privilege'".

When she told Jafta about the conversation, he warned her that Hlophe might discuss the Zuma case with her as he had done with him weeks before.

During his subsequent meeting with Nkabinde, Hlophe told her, among other things, that he had a list from intelligence people who had been involved in the arms deal.

He added that people were going to lose their jobs after Zuma became president of the country.

Hlophe said that certain ministers, whom he advised from time to time, had raised concerns about whether the justices who were being appointed to the Constitutional Court understood South Africa's history.

The tribunal later described this interaction as Hlophe "bragging about his political connections, followed by a subtle threat: people were going to lose their jobs once Mr Zuma ascends to the Presidency of the country".

While noting that this threat may not have been directed at Nkabinde, the tribunal questioned why Hlophe had told her all of this.

"Why was the conversation with her so politically laden?" the tribunal asked.

"He [Hlophe] had never previously visited her [Nkabinde] at the Constitutional Court. It seems to us the reason he told Justice Nkabinde all these, was to impress upon her that he had political connections, with the hope that when he discussed the Zuma/Thint matters, this would weigh heavily with her. This inference is irresistible, and points to an attempt to influence."

Hlophe also stated that the Zuma case was probably one of the most demanding of the cases that the Constitutional Court had dealt with, given that Zuma - as the president of the ANC - was likely to become the president of South Africa.

After Nkabinde rebuffed his efforts to discuss the issue of privilege with her, Hlophe stated that there was "no case" against Zuma.

"The fact that Judge President Hlophe told Justice Nkabinde that 'there is no case against Mr Zuma,' after saying that Mr Zuma was likely to become President of the country, is revealing," the tribunal stated. It added that his remark belied Hlophe’s claim that he had only discussed legal principles with Jafta and Nkabinde, not the facts of the Zuma case.

"For Judge President Hlophe to tell Justice Nkabinde that there was no case against Mr Zuma, he clearly ventured into the merits," the tribunal said.

"We know already that he [Hlophe] did not agree with the majority of the Supreme Court of Appeal on the issue of privilege. This, in our view, cannot be seen in any other context than an attempt to influence the Constitutional Court to reverse the judgment of the majority of the Supreme Court of Appeal."

'They acted with honour'

The tribunal also rejected Hlophe’s argument that, because he had not been involved in the ruling given by the Appeal Court in that Zuma/Thint case, it was perfectly acceptable for him to discuss the Constitutional Court’s pending judgment with Jafta and Nkabinde. He said this was because he was discussing legal principles and not the facts of the case.

But that’s not how Nkabinde saw things. She testified that "for me, as a person who had involved in this matter, who was allocated to write about this critical issue [of privilege], I felt that the Judge President was stepping the line of legitimacy, that is why I rebuffed him".

In its ruling, the tribunal supported Nkabinde’s stance.

"By attempting to draw a distinction between the instance where it is his own judgement on appeal and where he was not involved, in our view, Judge President Hlophe was being disingenuous and expedient. Such distinction does not have any sound legal basis. The principle remains the same irrespective of whose judgment it is being the subject of appeal.

"Therefore, Judge President Hlophe’s much vaunted refrain that ‘judges discuss legal principles and jurisprudence all the time’, while generally true, is subject to the following important proviso: No judge is entitled to discuss a pending case with another judge who has reserved judgment, unless the latter initiates such discussion and seek the other’s view. This prohibition is not restricted to the facts or merits only, but extends to legal principles or jurisprudence involved in such a case."

The tribunal also questioned Hlophe’s claims that he did not know that it was appropriate for him to discuss a pending judgment with the judicial officers involved in it – a principle it said is "deeply rooted in the legal profession".

"We do not know whether Judge President Hlophe ever practiced law as either an advocate or an attorney prior to his elevation. However, by 2008 when the impugned conduct occurred, he had been a judge of the high court for over 13 years, five of those as a Judge President. He is expected to have been aware of it, and on balance, he was."

Lastly, the tribunal chastised Hlophe for targeting late Chief Justice Pius Langa and his Deputy Dikgang Moseneke over the Constitutional Court’s gross misconduct complaint against him. Among other things, Hlophe accused Langa and Moseneke of having a political motive to have him removed as a judge, abuse of their office and dishonesty.

"We consider it our duty to vindicate the integrity of the Justices of the Constitutional Court, in particular Chief Justice Langa, Deputy Chief Justice Moseneke, Justice Nkabinde and Justice Jafta, whose integrity has been called into question by Judge President Hlophe’s unfounded and scurrilous attacks," the tribunal stated.

"They acted with honour to protect the institutional integrity of the apex court of our Republic."