Hlophe, Goliath could both face gross misconduct probe with latest appeal ruling

Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe and Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath could be probed for gross misconduct.

Goliath laid a complaint against Hlophe and his wife Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe.

The Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee has recommended a tribunal be established to investigate several complaints and counter-complaints.

The Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee recommended on Tuesday that a tribunal be established to investigate allegations against both of them.

Hlophe had lodged an appeal after former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng recommended in 2020 to the Judicial Service Commission's conduct committee that it advise the commission to establish a tribunal to probe the claims against Hlophe.

Goliath had initially lodged a complaint of gross misconduct against Hlophe and his wife, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe.

"The framing of the complaint in this manner may not be ideal to the extent that some of the alleged acts of misconduct asserted therein could well constitute self-standing complaints, as adverted to by the Chief Justice in his decision and the JP in his submissions on appeal," the ruling said.

Mogoeng had recommended a tribunal investigate three of Goliath's claims.

These were an alleged assault on Judge Mushtak Parker, which he himself has denied despite an unsigned affidavit filed with a fellow judge to the contrary; the use of abusive language for allegedly calling Goliath a "rubbish" and "a piece of shit" when Hlophe chased her out of his chambers in 2017; and abuse of power in relation to the office of the deputy judge president by appointing a "very junior judge" to act on his behalf, instead of Goliath.

According to Goliath, Salie-Hlophe was allowed to participate in the administration of the division.

The appeal committee stated in its ruling on Tuesday that Goliath's report to the Chief Justice was not only a reasonable step but it was also encouraged under Article 16 of the Judicial Code of Conduct, which provides that: "A judge who reasonably believes that a colleague has been acting in a manner which is unbecoming of judicial office must raise the matter with that colleague or with the head of the court concerned."

However, the committee ruled in favour of Hlophe on the second part of his appeal, in which he sought that Goliath be probed on allegations of racism, the improper disclosure of information of a pending case, and "the propriety of the secret recording made by Goliath DJP of the discussion between her and Hlophe JP at the meeting of 2 October 2019".

It was therefore recommended to the conduct committee to advise the JSC that a tribunal be established to probe the above allegations by Goliath and Hlophe.