Hlophe lawyer slams JSC's 'sloppy' handling of misconduct case

The lawyer for Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe says the Judicial Service Commission's handling of the complaint against their client was "sloppy".

Hlophe is fighting a decision that Parliament be asked to vote him out of office.

The complaint has lingered for 13 years since the bombshell claim by Constitutional Court judges that he allegedly tried to interfere in a case relating to former president Jacob Zuma's corruption trial.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe rejected claims that he is challenging his pending impeachment to avoid accountability for speaking to two judges about a judgment relating to former president Jacob Zuma in the early days of the arms deal court case.

"The JSC has been absolutely sloppy in the way they have dealt with this particular complaint," Hlophe's lawyer Thabani Masuku told the Gauteng High Court on Wednesday.

Masuku also denied that Hlophe was challenging a finding of judicial misconduct to frustrate the process that might see him removed from the bench.

"To suggest that he would bring an application for the sole purpose of frustrating a constitutional process is in itself, quite a serious allegation to make," said Masuku.

Hlophe brought the application in the hopes of getting a review of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal's decision to have him removed from the bench.

The tribunal found him guilty of misconduct in April 2021 and in August recommended that he be impeached - a process that involves getting two thirds of the National Assembly to vote for him to go.

The matter dates back to 29 May 2008, when a press statement from the then-justices of the Constitutional Court landed in newsrooms across the country.

They stated that Hlophe had visited two of their colleagues, Justice Bess Nkabinde and Justice Chris Jafta, and started talking about a pending judgment involving former president Jacob Zuma and arms company Thint (now Thales). It concerned the seizure of documents from the office of Zuma's then lawyer Michael Hulley. They stand accused of corruption in a multi-billion arms deal which is set for trial in April.

They felt that Hlophe's approach regarding the judgment could undermine the judiciary.

They wanted the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to investigate possible misconduct and have him removed as a judge.

Hlophe, in turn, lodged a counter-complaint to say that he was only told about the complaint two minutes before the media was informed. The following day the then-Chief Justice called him, and he was sent the same statement the press received.

Hlophe complained that the way it was handled harmed his reputation and dignity, and was unfair.

After many delays and court challenges, on 9 April 2021, the Judicial Conduct Tribunal found that Hlophe's conduct breached the provision of section 165 of the Constitution in that he improperly attempted to influence the two Constitutional Court justices to violate their oaths of office, and that his conduct threatened or interfered with the independence and impartiality of the judiciary. The tribunal found:

In our view, this constitutes gross misconduct. We therefore unanimously conclude that Judge President Hlophe is guilty of gross misconduct as envisaged in section 177 of the Constitution.

In August 2021, the JSC voted to have Hlophe impeached and removed from his position.

In an online court hearing on Wednesday, Masuku recapped the 13 year process from when Hlophe received the fateful fax and said it was not Hlophe's fault if the JSC seemed paralysed by the matter.

He said Hlophe had every right to challenge how the JSC handled the case.

"Let me assure this court that this application is not brought for selfish or self-serving reasons," said Masuku.

Hlophe had applied to the court for an order that the Judicial Conduct Tribunal's decision against him be reviewed and set aside, and that the matter goes back to the JSC. However, Hlophe had also raised questions about the possible conflict of interest in the tight circle of judges who could hear the matter.

Alternately, he wanted the court to order Parliament to convene a hearing on the matter.

The Speaker of Parliament's advocate, Steven Budlender, said Parliament could not hold the inquiry at all. It could only hold the vote on whether Hlophe should be removed or not.

He submitted that in terms of the Constitution, Parliament could have an inquiry into the Public Protector's fitness for office, but complaints against judges had to be heard by the JSC.

He said this decision was to keep Parliament out of the affairs of the judiciary.

Budlender said the National Assembly at Parliament only came into the picture if it was asked to vote on whether a judge should be removed or not.

If the vote went ahead, a two-thirds majority would be required to pass a motion to remove a judge.

The JSC believed it was time to end the saga and have Parliament vote on its tribunal's decision to have Hlophe removed.

"Given the passage of time, it is now time for this matter to be put to bed. What that means is that the JSC has fulfilled its function. It has been decided that Judge Hlophe's conduct is impeachable. The matter must now go to the politicians. They must decide whether or not Judge Hlophe must be removed," advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC argued on Tuesday.

Hlophe has denied trying to influence the Zuma warrants judgments and stated previously that he was under the impression that there was nothing stopping a judge talking about the legal principles of a case, as long as they did not discuss the facts.

