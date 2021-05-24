Hlophe withdraws from Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment case

In a letter sent by Judge John Hlophe just after the DA requested his recusal he attributes the reasons for his withdrawal to the public's statements about him.

Initially Hlophe had allocated himself with Judges Elizabeth Baartman and Mokgoatji Dolamo to hear the case, set to start on June 7.

In a letter by the DA's attorney sent to Hlophe's office, it stated that Hlophe allocating himself to the case was of concern to the party.

Western Cape Judge John Hlophe has withdrawn as a judge from the case involving Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane challenging the constitutionality of Parliament's impeachment rules.



In a letter sent to DA lawyer Elzanne Jonker by Hlophe just after the DA had requested his recusal, he says that given the public's statements about him and attributed to his lawyers, "... perhaps I should not sit in the matter even though I would be one of three judges and the DA is one of several parties, I accordingly withdraw from the matter".



The case is scheduled to start on June 7.

Mkhwebane is challenging the constitutionality of Parliament's new impeachment rules, which was developed only recently and will be used for the first time in the impeachment process against her.

The DA brought the motion to impeach Mkhwebane in Parliament and is therefore a party to the case.

A letter by the DA's attorney sent to Hlophe's office said that Hlophe allocating himself to the case was of concern to the party.



"Our client is of the respectful view that it is not permissible or appropriate for the Judge President to hear this matter. This is for the reasons set out below. We have accordingly been instructed to request that the Judge President recuse himself from this matter."

It continues to state that Hlophe would not bring an impartial mind to bear on the adjudication on the case.

"Judge President Hlophe has repeatedly engaged in serious criticism of the Democratic Alliance in a series of respects for its conduct regarding his possible removal from office."



In June the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is expected to meet to consider whether Hlophe is guilty of gross misconduct and whether he should face impeachment proceedings in Parliament. The JSC tribunal had found Hlophe guilty after alleging that in 2008 he had attempted to influence the court outcomes of a Constitutional Court Judgment in favour of former President Jacob Zuma.