Hlophe's gross misconduct appeal lapsed because he couldn't afford R600 000 to print decade-long record

Lisalee Solomons
John Hlophe (Photo: Gallo Images)
  • Suspended Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe says his appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal lapsed because he couldn't afford to pay R600 000 for the record.
  • In an affidavit made to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, he said he had to produce a full record of proceedings spanning more than a decade.
  • He said the State had a duty to provide funding, but Freedom Under Law said he should seek Legal Aid assistance.

Suspended Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's appeal against the impeachable gross misconduct finding made against him lapsed because he couldn't afford to pay over half a million rand to print out the full record of the decade-long proceedings.

Hlophe had been granted leave to appeal against the gross misconduct finding made against him with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in May last year.

In another potentially far-reaching court battle, he is fighting for unlimited and unconditional taxpayer funding of that litigation.

In an affidavit to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg he said his legal representation required funding.

"It is not a free service, and where the state has a duty to provide funding but unlawfully refuses to do so, this affects my right of access to the court.

"Right now, my appeal has lapsed because I cannot afford to pay for a record. The cost of the record is over R600 000, and despite my lawyer's effort to obtain consent of the parties for a reduced record that could cost less, none was forthcoming," Hlophe said in the affidavit. 

He said he now had to produce a full record of proceedings spanning more than 10 years.

Freedom Under Law (FUL) suggested that Hlophe approach Legal Aid.

FUL's executive officer, Judith February, lambasted Hlophe for requesting that the state fund his legal battle. 

"His case has no legal foundation and is an attempt to write a blank cheque for himself to continue to litigate ad infinitum, with the undesirable effect of delaying the finalisation of his disciplinary process," February said in an affidavit.

She said employers in the private and public sectors were under no obligation to fund their employees' defences in disciplinary processes or any other court proceedings. 

State funding and legal representation are governed by the State Attorney Act, and the full process relating to an impeachment is contained in the provisions of the Judicial Service Commission Act. 

Those statutes delimit the lawful scope of funding for legal representation, the process to be followed and the safeguard put in place.

February said:

No case has been made or sought to be made out that funding should be made available to Judge Hlophe under either of those acts. There is no scope for securing legal representation on another basis besides outside of the acts.

Hlophe, in response to February's suggestion that he make use of Legal Aid services, said he would not dignify it with a response.

However, he pointed out that FUL failed to mention that the state had funded other judges in similar matters. 

"I do not understand Ms February's complaint, but if it is alleged that a judge must foot the bill to litigate unlawful JSC action of conduct, then it makes no legal sense," said Hlophe.

He added that the JSC had failed to shoulder the costs for the record when approached.

He said the Chief Justice flatly refused to assist, and the minister of justice maintained a "stony silence".

"I simply cannot afford the costs of preparing the record even if my legal representatives would reluctantly waive their fees in the appeal," said Hlophe. 

Justice spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the minister had to resolve a policy question that vacillated between the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the Office of the Chief Justice. 

"This pertains to which of these two departments covers the legal costs of litigation for judges."

"The issue has been resolved, and the minister will be in a position to depose an affidavit addressing this subject," said Phiri. 


