5m ago

add bookmark

Hoërskool DF Malan one step closer to changing its name following vote on preferred name change

accreditation
Alex Mitchley and Nicole McCain
DF Malan high school.
DF Malan high school.
Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images

  • Hoërskool DF Malan is one step closer to changing its name. 
  • Following a vote, 72.1% of voters indicated DF Akademie (Academy) as their preferred name for the school.
  • The SGB said the vote indicated that the community wanted to disconnect from the former politician. 

Hoërskool DF Malan is one step closer to changing its name in an attempt to move away from its namesake, a former prime minister of South Africa when the foundations for apartheid were laid. 

According to a statement from the DF Malan governing body, a vote was taken to choose the school's new name.  72.1% of those who voted indicated that DF Akademie (Academy) was their preferred name of choice. 

READ | Hoërskool DF Malan plans name change to be more inclusive

The governing body said 3 466 votes were cast out of 9 496 voters, translating to 36.5% voter turnout.

The statement read:

This turnout is twice as high as the 18% turnout during this year's governing body election, which requires only a 10% quorum to produce a valid result.

"We would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone who voted and thus contributed to the proud milestone in the history of our beloved school," the statement added. 

"The governing body will now fully analyse and validate the results."

'Awkward process'

After that, the proposed name change would be formally submitted to the Western Cape Education Department for approval. 

The governing body said that the "awkward process of change will now be able to turn into one where togetherness and proud of our school's traditions and achievements can be expanded with a new name - one that inspires us to reach even new heights".

"As a school community, you have made it clear that you are ready to finally identify the school's identity disconnected from the former political figure, DF Malan. As a governing body, is your approval our mandate to complete the process."

News24 previously reported that a group of parents, pupils, and alumni had started a Facebook group - "Trots DF Malan" - to garner support for the existing name.

In an effort to ensure the school was not "hijacked by a full-scale transformation agenda", a series of lawyers' letters had been issued to the school, demanding a referendum be held to vote on if the renaming should go ahead.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that the governing body wants to steamroll their process. We want to assure you that a lot of ground and preparation work has been done and is being done. This process has not been completed for a long time, but is only now warming up. The bomb has not yet exploded," a post on the Facebook group said.

The request was denied by the School Governing Body (SGB).

The Western Cape school announced in May that it would start a process to change the school's name to something "more inclusive".

DF Malan, a National Party member, served as prime minister of South Africa from 1948 to 1954. 

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, said the school's SGB decided to change the name. 

"We are aware that the SGB of DF Malan HS has been consulting widely on the matter, and the school will need to send a formal application to the department for the change."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hoerskool df malanwestern capeeducation
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 1890 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2232 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 1759 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.51
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
19.88
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,767.60
0.0%
Silver
23.31
0.0%
Palladium
2,075.53
0.0%
Platinum
1,059.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.86
+1.0%
Top 40
60,494
+0.2%
All Share
67,029
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,347
-0.1%
84,819
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,961
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo