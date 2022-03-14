Hoërskool Jan Viljoen: About 50 pupils, mostly white, removed from school by parents

About 50 pupils, mostly white, have been removed by their parents from Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, Gauteng, which was recently involved in allegations of racism.

In February, the school was embroiled in a week of racism allegations after several videos of a brawl between black and white pupils went viral on social media, along with voice notes in which defamatory language, including the k-word, was used.

This resulted in clashes breaking out between black and white parents over the allegations.

"The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirm that about 50 learners left school to other schools, homeschooling, etc. Also, note that indeed [it] is mainly white learners. It must be noted that all these learners who left the school were voluntarily removed by their parents for various reasons," said the Gauteng Education Department.

Today, I went back to Jan Viljoen Höerskool to check. I am disappointed that 50 learners were removed from the school by their parents. We will continue to monitor the situation ?@EducationGP1? pic.twitter.com/5KxSVEMz5O — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) March 10, 2022

On Thursday, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school and found that teaching and learning were continuing normally. He said that the department would continue monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, investigations by the South African Human Rights Commission into the racism allegations at the school continue.





