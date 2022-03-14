1h ago

add bookmark

Hoërskool Jan Viljoen: About 50 pupils, mostly white, removed from school by parents

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The SAHRC (The South African Human Rights Commission) has visited Hoërskool Jan Viljoen.
The SAHRC (The South African Human Rights Commission) has visited Hoërskool Jan Viljoen.
Papi Morake, Gallo Images

About 50 pupils, mostly white, have been removed by their parents from Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, Gauteng, which was recently involved in allegations of racism. 

In February, the school was embroiled in a week of racism allegations after several videos of a brawl between black and white pupils went viral on social media, along with voice notes in which defamatory language, including the k-word, was used.

This resulted in clashes breaking out between black and white parents over the allegations.

WATCH | Hoërskool Jan Viljoen: Black, white parents at odds over racism claims

"The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirm that about 50 learners left school to other schools, homeschooling, etc. Also, note that indeed [it] is mainly white learners. It must be noted that all these learners who left the school were voluntarily removed by their parents for various reasons," said the Gauteng Education Department. 

On Thursday, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school and found that teaching and learning were continuing normally. He said that the department would continue monitoring the situation. 

Meanwhile, investigations by the South African Human Rights Commission into the racism allegations at the school continue. 


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hoërskool jan viljoenpanyaza lesufigautengjohannesburgracismeducation
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 7214 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 14204 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.09
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.67
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.56
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,959.99
-1.4%
Silver
25.17
-2.7%
Palladium
2,422.05
-13.7%
Platinum
1,045.50
-3.3%
Brent Crude
112.67
+3.0%
Top 40
65,501
-2.7%
All Share
71,904
-2.4%
Resource 10
79,577
-3.9%
Industrial 25
77,872
-3.0%
Financial 15
16,208
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo