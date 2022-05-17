Hoërskool Jan Viljoen racism: Report recommends action against all culprits, including third parties

A report recommended action against pupils involved in racial tensions at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen.

The report was prepared by a private company employed by the SGB.

A report by the SA Human Rights Commission is still outstanding.

One report into allegations of racism at the embattled Hoërskool Jan Viljoen recommended that disciplinary action be taken against the culprits, which included third parties.

In February, the school was embroiled in a week of racism allegations, after several videos of a brawl between black and white pupils went viral on social media, along with voice notes in which defamatory language, including the k-word, was used.



It resulted in clashes between black and white parents.

Addressing Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and school management on Tuesday, Luke Enslin, from Specialised Security Services, said they recommended that everyone at the school should be taught about diversity.

The School Governing Body (SGB) employed the company.

Enslin said he had worked with a team of experienced investigators to compile the report.

A report by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is still outstanding.

Enslin said: "Recommendations have been made in these investigations. This report will be reported with the other report (sic). The department's legal team will prepare the final report. The final report will take the school and others further.

"It is important to mention that, during the investigation, it was discovered that more pupils and other people, including outside parties, were involved in what happened in the school. The recommendations address what should happen in future. It is not cast in stone that it would be decided by the department how to handle the matter going forward."

Enslin said he could not reveal the statements of people who were questioned.

"It was discovered that things were not correct at the school. It was further determined that other pupils not identified by the school management and SGB were also involved in the initial fighting and escalating of the violence.

"It was also discovered and established that third parties not involved with the school were involved," he said.

We suggest that disciplinary processes against identified pupils and newly identified pupils proceed. We suggest that the school now establish a grievance committee. We further suggested that diversity training and programmes are implemented, so that pupils and other people can understand one another, not to necessitate things to end in clashes and fighting.





Outstanding report

Lesufi said: "The SGB commissioned the report immediately after the incident occurred. We received this report three weeks ago. It has been not easy to fetch it officially. We are still waiting for the report from the SAHRC."

Lesufi promised the two reports would be subjected to their internal processes before embarking on the way forward. He also promised the final report would be shared with pupils and parents.

"This is a work in progress. It is a healing process. It is important to identify loopholes and gaps that need to be closed. The two reports will be handed to the head of the department's legal services," said Lesufi.