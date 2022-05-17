17 May

add bookmark

Hoërskool Jan Viljoen racism: Report recommends action against all culprits, including third parties

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
The SAHRC (The South African Human Rights Commission) has visited Hoërskool Jan Viljoen.
The SAHRC (The South African Human Rights Commission) has visited Hoërskool Jan Viljoen.
Papi Morake, Gallo Images
  • A report recommended action against pupils involved in racial tensions at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen.
  • The report was prepared by a private company employed by the SGB.
  • A report by the SA Human Rights Commission is still outstanding.

One report into allegations of racism at the embattled Hoërskool Jan Viljoen recommended that disciplinary action be taken against the culprits, which included third parties.

In February, the school was embroiled in a week of racism allegations, after several videos of a brawl between black and white pupils went viral on social media, along with voice notes in which defamatory language, including the k-word, was used.

It resulted in clashes between black and white parents.

Addressing Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and school management on Tuesday, Luke Enslin, from Specialised Security Services, said they recommended that everyone at the school should be taught about diversity. 

The School Governing Body (SGB) employed the company.

WATCH | Hoërskool Jan Viljoen: Black, white parents at odds over racism claims

Enslin said he had worked with a team of experienced investigators to compile the report.

A report by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is still outstanding.

Enslin said: "Recommendations have been made in these investigations. This report will be reported with the other report (sic). The department's legal team will prepare the final report. The final report will take the school and others further.

"It is important to mention that, during the investigation, it was discovered that more pupils and other people, including outside parties, were involved in what happened in the school. The recommendations address what should happen in future. It is not cast in stone that it would be decided by the department how to handle the matter going forward."

Enslin said he could not reveal the statements of people who were questioned.

"It was discovered that things were not correct at the school. It was further determined that other pupils not identified by the school management and SGB were also involved in the initial fighting and escalating of the violence.

"It was also discovered and established that third parties not involved with the school were involved," he said.

We suggest that disciplinary processes against identified pupils and newly identified pupils proceed. We suggest that the school now establish a grievance committee. We further suggested that diversity training and programmes are implemented, so that pupils and other people can understand one another, not to necessitate things to end in clashes and fighting.


Outstanding report

Lesufi said: "The SGB commissioned the report immediately after the incident occurred. We received this report three weeks ago. It has been not easy to fetch it officially. We are still waiting for the report from the SAHRC."

Lesufi promised the two reports would be subjected to their internal processes before embarking on the way forward. He also promised the final report would be shared with pupils and parents.

"This is a work in progress. It is a healing process. It is important to identify loopholes and gaps that need to be closed. The two reports will be handed to the head of the department's legal services," said Lesufi.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sahrcgautengjohannesburgracismeducation
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 304 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
18% - 806 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 3480 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.87
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
19.79
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.79
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.0%
Gold
1,841.21
+1.4%
Silver
21.92
+2.4%
Palladium
2,013.26
-0.2%
Platinum
968.12
+3.2%
Brent Crude
109.11
-2.6%
Top 40
61,726
-1.3%
All Share
68,246
-1.2%
Resource 10
71,337
-0.6%
Industrial 25
75,802
-1.3%
Financial 15
15,729
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo