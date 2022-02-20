1h ago

add bookmark

Hoërskool Jan Viljoen: SGB appoints independent team to probe racism allegations at school

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Black and Coloured pupils at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein have told Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi that they fell racially targeted at the school following a violent altercation.
Black and Coloured pupils at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein have told Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi that they fell racially targeted at the school following a violent altercation.
Lwandile Bhengu
  • Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi met with parents of Hoërskool Jan Viljoen on Sunday after their meeting was cancelled on Thursday due to heavy rains.
  • The School Governing Body has appointed an independent team to investigate allegations of racism.
  • The department will be offering the school support with diversity and transformation.

The School Governing Body (SGB) at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein has appointed an independent team to investigate racism allegations at the school. 

On Sunday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi held a meeting with parents to give feedback on the department and the SGB's steps to address allegations of racism and sexual harassment at the school.

The school had been under heavy scrutiny after several videos of a brawl between black and white pupils went viral on social media, along with voice notes in which defamatory language, including the k-word, were used.

READ | Hoërskool Jan Viljoen: SGB agrees to suspend teacher accused of sexual harassment

"We realised the need to appoint an external investigation team to investigate the matters that happened at the school. The reason for this is to ensure a diligent and due process to ensure transparency and to make sure that no party will be prejudiced. The independent investigation team has already started; it started last week and the school and the SGB regards the resolution as a matter of urgency, said GSB chair Gustav Botha. 

Lesufi said the department would be offering support to the school to help with diversity and transformation. He also said that the school had agreed to move with speed to employ more non-white teachers to improve diversity in school. 

READ | K-word, racism, and violent clashes: What we know about what happened at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

"The school may be having trouble with diversity, but at the same time welcomes everyone in their school. You have taken a decision to truly make your school a South African school; a school that opens its gates for everyone. Hoërskool Jan Viljoen is a functioning school that is going through a transition period," he said. 

The South African Human Rights Commission had also launched its own investigation and following the brawl at the school, cases of assault had also been opened. 

Meanwhile, a teacher accused of sexual harassment was suspended pending an investigation. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
panyaza lesufigautengjohannesburgeducation
Lottery
5 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
13% - 500 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
24% - 886 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
63% - 2322 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.12
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.54
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.12
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,897.89
0.0%
Silver
23.92
0.0%
Palladium
2,348.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,070.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.54
+0.6%
Top 40
69,650
+0.4%
All Share
76,368
+0.3%
Resource 10
79,236
+1.6%
Industrial 25
91,405
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,090
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo