Hoërskool Jan Viljoen: SGB appoints independent team to probe racism allegations at school

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi met with parents of Hoërskool Jan Viljoen on Sunday after their meeting was cancelled on Thursday due to heavy rains.

The School Governing Body has appointed an independent team to investigate allegations of racism.

The department will be offering the school support with diversity and transformation.

The School Governing Body (SGB) at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein has appointed an independent team to investigate racism allegations at the school.



On Sunday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi held a meeting with parents to give feedback on the department and the SGB's steps to address allegations of racism and sexual harassment at the school.

The school had been under heavy scrutiny after several videos of a brawl between black and white pupils went viral on social media, along with voice notes in which defamatory language, including the k-word, were used.

"We realised the need to appoint an external investigation team to investigate the matters that happened at the school. The reason for this is to ensure a diligent and due process to ensure transparency and to make sure that no party will be prejudiced. The independent investigation team has already started; it started last week and the school and the SGB regards the resolution as a matter of urgency, said GSB chair Gustav Botha.

Lesufi said the department would be offering support to the school to help with diversity and transformation. He also said that the school had agreed to move with speed to employ more non-white teachers to improve diversity in school.

"The school may be having trouble with diversity, but at the same time welcomes everyone in their school. You have taken a decision to truly make your school a South African school; a school that opens its gates for everyone. Hoërskool Jan Viljoen is a functioning school that is going through a transition period," he said.

The South African Human Rights Commission had also launched its own investigation and following the brawl at the school, cases of assault had also been opened.

Meanwhile, a teacher accused of sexual harassment was suspended pending an investigation.