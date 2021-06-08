Hoërskool Uitsig pupil in EFF regalia barred from school because he was under 7 day suspension - GDE

The pupil was under seven day suspension on the day.

The SAHRC says it will probe the incident at the school.

According to the department the pupil has over 800 demerits.

The pupil seen in a video supposedly being manhandled by security guards at a Centurion school "for wearing EFF regalia" has a history of defiance and disregard of school code of conduct, and was under suspension on the day, the Gauteng Department of Education has said.

Reacting to reports shared on social media that a Hoërskool Uitsig pupil was barred from entering the school because he was clad in the party's regalia, the department said that was not the case.

The incident occurred last Friday, 4 June at the school, departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Mabona said on the day, the school launched its academic week and pupils were required to wear clothing resembling their desired careers.

The roughly 30 seconds video which was shared on social media, and also retweeted by EFF leader, Julius Malema, showed a pupil being grabbed by a white security guard.

The manhandled pupil, who is clad in a red beret, black T-shirt and red jacket, is heard shouting "look what they are doing". Another pupil is also heard shouting "racists!" while the white security guard tries to stop him.

In centurion Uitsig hoorskool,it was a career day and the boy wore The EFF beret and his dreams is to be a politician one day ,he was forcefully removed by the security forces .@Julius_S_Malema can this get the leadership's attention please . @Effgroundforces. pic.twitter.com/HnJCWXt5Q8 — PRO AFRICANS-DR. EFF (@Rebaone59275709) June 7, 2021

"At the outset, we need to indicate that we condemn the disruption of schooling at Hoërskool Uitsig which is captured on video," Mabona said.

Mabona added:

Information at our disposal is that the learner in question has a history of defiance and disregard for the school's discipline system and the Code of Conduct. He currently has more than 800 demerit points and awaits a formal School Governing Body (SGB) disciplinary hearing.

The spokesperson said the pupil's parent was invited numerous times to disciplinary meetings, but had never attended them.

Mabona said the parent agreed to meet the school on Wednesday, adding that the department would monitor the situation and intervene accordingly where it needed to.

"The event took place during a period where the said learner was suspended for seven days. However, irrespective of his temporary suspension, the learner unlawfully entered the school premises; in effect breaching conditions of his suspension. This, therefore, prompted the security personnel to remove the learner from the school yard - in line with the school's Code of Conduct," he said.



Mabona said the disciplinary hearing was expected to take place on Wednesday.

District officials were working closely with law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation at the school, especially as further threats of protest action were received, Mabona said.

In Centurion Hoërskool Uitsig a pupil was manhandled during career day because he wore EFF regalia as its in line with his future dream . We shall report here at uitsig high school every day until racism come to an end @TshwaneEff pic.twitter.com/wWwBymy23s — Obakeng Ramabodu (@RamaboduObakeng) June 7, 2021

"We stress that community stakeholders have a role to play in the education of our children in Gauteng. However, top of our minds should, during this pandemic, which has already taken so much teaching and learning time, be ensuring that the little time learners have, is used as productively as possible.

"It is in that light that we condemn the disruption of schooling at the school and call on any stakeholder with a disgruntlement to use the relevant available channels to raise their issues," said Mabona on behalf of the department.

Mandated

Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) on the other hand, told News24 it had reached out to the School's Governing Body and mandated it to thoroughly investigate the incident before taking any action.

"We immediately contacted the school and the SGB chairperson and asked how quick they can advise them because we immediately realised that based on the footage, there is definitely that must be investigated.

"At that stage, when you look at the footage, it looks like a political struggle at the gate - so we advised the school, the chairperson and the principal on the steps they need to take just to get all the information and go through the correct processes and to make themselves ready for questions either from the media, or the political parties," Fedsas acting CEO Jaco Deacon said.

Deacon said it was clear there were different views on the incident, which made it important for the school to investigate and take decisions based on the facts.

"A few seconds of the video gives you the only glimpse of what had happened. So get the full picture and then you take a decision," was what the federation advised the school to do, said Deacon.

SA Human Rights Commission Gauteng manager Buang Jones also confirmed that the commission was aware of the incident and would be investigating the circumstances surrounding this matter.

"The commission will be initiating its own investigation into the incident. We will also reach out to PSIRA to check if they are going to probe the conduct of the security guard," Jones said.

News24 has reached out to EFF regarding the incident. The party's comments will be added once received.