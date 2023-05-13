2h ago

Deadline looms for home affairs minister to withdraw statements against Dr Pashy

Alex Patrick
Mmereka Ntshani, best known as Dr. Pashy, has threatened the Home Affairs Minister with legal action.
Oupa Bopape

  • The Minister of Home Affairs has been asked to withdraw statements about celebrity doctor, Mmereka Ntshani.
  • Ntshani, known as Dr Pashy, has also asked him to apologise for comments he had made about her.
  • The minister was given five days to do so.

Celebrity doctor Mmereka Ntshani, better known as Dr Pashy, has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, giving him five days to withdraw "all defamatory statements and utterances" made against her.

It also demands the retraction of his comments and a public apology.

The minister's deadline is on Monday.

Last month, News24 reported that Ntshani was seeking legal advice on allegations that Dr Nandipha Magudumana assumed her identity while on the run with Facebook rapist Thabo Bester.

At the time, her Dr Pashy Foundation said in a statement: "We have learnt with great concern through various media outlets of the potential stolen identity of our founder, Dr Mmereka Patience Martha Ntshani, by Dr Nandipha Magudumana."

"Dr Ntshani is seeking legal advice, and to the extent that these reports are true, the matter will be dealt with legally," the foundation added.

During a media briefing last month, Motsoaledi said Magudumana had not stolen Ntshani's identity.

He said Ntshani told police in 2019 that her passport had been stolen, but Ntshani told police in March this year that she had given Magudumana her passport to help her get a working citizenship in America.

This would have been done through Magudumana's partner, "TK Nkwana", who claimed to live and work in the US. It has since come to light that Bester used the name TK.

READ MORE | The hired car and the corpse: Witness tells court how Thabo Bester escaped

Sentebale Makara, director at Norton Rose Fulbright law firm, confirmed the letter, which News24 has seen.

It claims that Ntshani's medical practice suffered due to Motsoaledi's comments.

"Our client further informs us that her medical practice relies on relationships that she has over the years developed with surgeons, and the social media comments and, in particular, your statements, have fuelled and given undue legitimacy to a false narrative and have resulted in some of her colleagues being reluctant, and some refusing, to work with her," it stated.

It added that the firm had been instructed to demand that "you forthwith cease and desist from and/or causing any further harm to our client by communicating to the press/media and any third party to issue and/or publish any further spurious, false, unsubstantiated, inaccurate, and defamatory communication stemming from your statements and utterances impugning the reputation and character of our client".

It also demanded "that you issue a formal withdrawal/retraction of all defamatory statements and utterances, and that you have made and/or cause a public apology to be issued and publicised within five days from receipt of this notice to the same media platform that you have issued the respective defamatory, inciteful and statements and utterances".


