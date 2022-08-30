41m ago

add bookmark

Hole in one as Pearl Valley developer wins in High Court interdict application

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The urgent application, launched by homeowner trustee Wayne Waldeck ahead of Wednesday's AGM, was turned down by Judge Selwyn Hockey.
The urgent application, launched by homeowner trustee Wayne Waldeck ahead of Wednesday's AGM, was turned down by Judge Selwyn Hockey.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Jacques Stander
  • An attempt by a homeowner trustee to interdict The Acres from participating in the Pearl Valley Homeowners' Association's upcoming AGM a day before the meeting has fallen flat.
  • Judge Selwyn Hockey turned down the urgent application in the Western Cape High Court.
  • No reasons have been provided for the application being turned down.

An attempt to interdict the Pearl Valley Homeowners' Association from allowing residents of the neighbouring The Acres to participate in its imminent AGM resulted in a whiff shot in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

The urgent application, launched by homeowner trustee Wayne Waldeck ahead of Wednesday's AGM, was turned down by Judge Selwyn Hockey.

No reasons have been provided.

According to the applicants' papers, Wayne and Marinda Waldeck as well as Jacobus Coetzee sought to restrain the Pearl Valley Homeowners' Association from allowing members of The Acres Homeowners' Association from taking part in its AGM or be granted any membership rights, including voting or electing new office bearers.

This would be pending the finalisation of a declaratory order that the incorporation of the new development into the prestigious Pearl Valley is illegal and invalid.

The respondents were developer Peal Valley Investments (PVI), the Pearl Valley Homeowners' Association, The Acres Homeowners' Association and Drakenstein Municipality.

READ | Pearl Valley homeowner trustees square up against developer in court – again

The court action comes after the resolution to incorporate the undeveloped neighbouring The Acres was passed at a special general meeting in June.

The development consists of plots ranging from 700m2 to 4 040m2, and was launched in 2018 on the Pearl Valley side of Val de Vie.

But according to the municipality, all by-laws regarding the incorporation have not been complied with.

Communication from the acting executive director for planning and development read an application for the disestablishment of The Acres Homeowners' Association needed to be submitted to the municipality in terms of the By-law on Municipal Land Use Planning, accompanied with proof this is supported by members of The Acres Homeowners' Association as provided by the association's rules.

An application for the amendment of the Pearl Valley Homeowner's Association also needs to be submitted for the municipality to be satisfied. The association will be able to adequately deal with the provision and maintenance of engineering services, in addition to proof from the homeowners' association it is supported by them.

Val de vie golf estate
Trustees of the Pearl Valley Homeowners' Association will take developer Pearl Valley Investments (PVI) to the Western Cape High Court.
Supplied

Wayne Waldeck mainly relied on the municipality's view of the merger not being compliant with its by-laws as the main contention for his application.

But PVI director James Wilson, in his responding papers, countered if the municipality was of the opinion it had contravened any of the conditions of approval imposed regarding The Acres, "it would have been obliged to take steps to remedy such contravention. No such steps have been taken".

PVI has also not lodged any application regarding the incorporation with the municipality.

"It appears that the real [unexpressed] concern of Mr Waldeck and the other [homeowner-elected] trustees are that the members of the [Pearl Valley Homeowners' Association] may not re-elect them as trustees … if the erstwhile members of The Acres HOA are given the opportunity to exercise their voting rights as members of the PV HOA at the AGM."

READ |  Estate 'capture': Developer of award-winning Pearl Valley Golf Estate accused of authoritarian conduct

The municipality is expected to respond to PVI with its legal position this week regarding its contention a land-use application for the disestablishment of The Acres Homeowners' Association needs to be submitted.

This after it was challenged during a meeting with the developer.

PVI used its 5 000 votes in support of the merger, resulting in 5 156 votes in favour and 226 against, with two abstaining.

Pearl Valley has 572 levy payers - 489 residential units, 66 sectional title golf lodges, one farm and 16 hotel levies.

Although the developer owns less than 1% of levy-paying units and less than 0.2% in value, PVI has a chairman's casting vote at board meetings and 5 000 votes at any other general meeting as the estate is still in the development period.

The homeowner trustees charged the developer was attempting to force through the incorporation of the undeveloped The Acres to extend the development period, warning property owners the inclusion of up to 165 new homes will result in 165 potential golfers on the signature Jack Nicklaus golf course, 300 more family vehicles in the estate and 500 more users of the clubhouse, gym and swimming pool.

The trustees are taking legal action against PVI, which is expected to be heard on 11 October in the Western Cape High Court.

Stating its case to the residents, the homeowners' trustees in a communique argued it was essential to oppose what it called oppressive behaviour by the developer.

Pearl Valley Golf & Country Estate
Pearl Valley Golf & Country Estate
Gallo Images Ashley Vlotman

It detailed the specific conditions they requested from PVI, including the incorporation does not extend the development period of Pearl Valley as "forced incorporation will extend the development period indefinitely", allowing it to "retain its control over all aspects of life" at the estate.

It also requested, among others, guaranteed reciprocal access and traversing rights to the Val de Vie super estate as well as an upgrade of certain access roads, gatehouse, clubhouse and infrastructure to compensate for the increased usage.

The only new facilities its residents would be benefitting from is a new mountain bike track constructed on a green belt within The Acres.

This while there would be over 500 new users to the "already dated and overloaded" facilities such as the clubhouse, gym and pool.

Meanwhile, a digital referendum was launched to give Val de Vie an indication whether Pearl Valley would be interested in being part of a super estate or whether it would prefer to remain independent.

READ | Homeowners face ultimatum to join Val de Vie or 'fence goes up'

Waldeck previously told News24 PVI was "getting desperate to get the 'super estate' formed" before its pending legal challenges, including the merger, could be heard.

A review application is also pending after a failed attempt to declare certain governance provisions in Pearl Valley Homeowners' Association's constitution unreasonable as it gave the developer "absolute power over the Pearl Valley estate".

The Community Schemes Ombud Service has dismissed the application.

The applicant cited "gross irregularities" in the ruling.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pearl valleywestern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
28% - 2510 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
25% - 2290 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
43% - 3877 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
4% - 333 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.92
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.72
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.97
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,726.21
-0.7%
Silver
18.42
-1.9%
Palladium
2,107.50
-2.0%
Platinum
851.00
-1.9%
Brent Crude
105.09
+3.9%
Top 40
61,322
-2.0%
All Share
67,901
-1.9%
Resource 10
60,860
-3.6%
Industrial 25
83,586
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,275
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo