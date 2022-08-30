Hole in one as Pearl Valley developer wins in High Court interdict application

An attempt by a homeowner trustee to interdict The Acres from participating in the Pearl Valley Homeowners ' Association's upcoming AGM a day before the meeting has fallen flat.

Judge Selwyn Hockey turned down the urgent application in the Western Cape High Court.

No reasons have been provided for the application being turned down.

An attempt to interdict the Pearl Valley Homeowners' Association from allowing residents of the neighbouring The Acres to participate in its imminent AGM resulted in a whiff shot in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

The urgent application, launched by homeowner trustee Wayne Waldeck ahead of Wednesday's AGM, was turned down by Judge Selwyn Hockey.

No reasons have been provided.

According to the applicants' papers, Wayne and Marinda Waldeck as well as Jacobus Coetzee sought to restrain the Pearl Valley Homeowners' Association from allowing members of The Acres Homeowners' Association from taking part in its AGM or be granted any membership rights, including voting or electing new office bearers.

This would be pending the finalisation of a declaratory order that the incorporation of the new development into the prestigious Pearl Valley is illegal and invalid.

The respondents were developer Peal Valley Investments (PVI), the Pearl Valley Homeowners' Association, The Acres Homeowners' Association and Drakenstein Municipality.

The court action comes after the resolution to incorporate the undeveloped neighbouring The Acres was passed at a special general meeting in June.

The development consists of plots ranging from 700m2 to 4 040m2, and was launched in 2018 on the Pearl Valley side of Val de Vie.

But according to the municipality, all by-laws regarding the incorporation have not been complied with.

Communication from the acting executive director for planning and development read an application for the disestablishment of The Acres Homeowners' Association needed to be submitted to the municipality in terms of the By-law on Municipal Land Use Planning, accompanied with proof this is supported by members of The Acres Homeowners' Association as provided by the association's rules.

An application for the amendment of the Pearl Valley Homeowner's Association also needs to be submitted for the municipality to be satisfied. The association will be able to adequately deal with the provision and maintenance of engineering services, in addition to proof from the homeowners' association it is supported by them.

Wayne Waldeck mainly relied on the municipality's view of the merger not being compliant with its by-laws as the main contention for his application.

But PVI director James Wilson, in his responding papers, countered if the municipality was of the opinion it had contravened any of the conditions of approval imposed regarding The Acres, "it would have been obliged to take steps to remedy such contravention. No such steps have been taken".

PVI has also not lodged any application regarding the incorporation with the municipality.

"It appears that the real [unexpressed] concern of Mr Waldeck and the other [homeowner-elected] trustees are that the members of the [Pearl Valley Homeowners' Association] may not re-elect them as trustees … if the erstwhile members of The Acres HOA are given the opportunity to exercise their voting rights as members of the PV HOA at the AGM."

The municipality is expected to respond to PVI with its legal position this week regarding its contention a land-use application for the disestablishment of The Acres Homeowners' Association needs to be submitted.

This after it was challenged during a meeting with the developer.

PVI used its 5 000 votes in support of the merger, resulting in 5 156 votes in favour and 226 against, with two abstaining.

Pearl Valley has 572 levy payers - 489 residential units, 66 sectional title golf lodges, one farm and 16 hotel levies.

Although the developer owns less than 1% of levy-paying units and less than 0.2% in value, PVI has a chairman's casting vote at board meetings and 5 000 votes at any other general meeting as the estate is still in the development period.

The homeowner trustees charged the developer was attempting to force through the incorporation of the undeveloped The Acres to extend the development period, warning property owners the inclusion of up to 165 new homes will result in 165 potential golfers on the signature Jack Nicklaus golf course, 300 more family vehicles in the estate and 500 more users of the clubhouse, gym and swimming pool.

The trustees are taking legal action against PVI, which is expected to be heard on 11 October in the Western Cape High Court.

Stating its case to the residents, the homeowners' trustees in a communique argued it was essential to oppose what it called oppressive behaviour by the developer.

It detailed the specific conditions they requested from PVI, including the incorporation does not extend the development period of Pearl Valley as "forced incorporation will extend the development period indefinitely", allowing it to "retain its control over all aspects of life" at the estate.

It also requested, among others, guaranteed reciprocal access and traversing rights to the Val de Vie super estate as well as an upgrade of certain access roads, gatehouse, clubhouse and infrastructure to compensate for the increased usage.

The only new facilities its residents would be benefitting from is a new mountain bike track constructed on a green belt within The Acres.

This while there would be over 500 new users to the "already dated and overloaded" facilities such as the clubhouse, gym and pool.

Meanwhile, a digital referendum was launched to give Val de Vie an indication whether Pearl Valley would be interested in being part of a super estate or whether it would prefer to remain independent.

Waldeck previously told News24 PVI was "getting desperate to get the 'super estate' formed" before its pending legal challenges, including the merger, could be heard.

A review application is also pending after a failed attempt to declare certain governance provisions in Pearl Valley Homeowners' Association's constitution unreasonable as it gave the developer "absolute power over the Pearl Valley estate".

The Community Schemes Ombud Service has dismissed the application.

The applicant cited "gross irregularities" in the ruling.