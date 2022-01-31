21m ago

add bookmark

Holomisa adds to Scopa, Public Protector's probe into Ramaphosa recording

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bantu Holomisa. Photo: Tebogo Letsie
Bantu Holomisa. Photo: Tebogo Letsie
  • Bantu Holomisa contributed to the Scopa and Public Protector investigations, which stemmed from a recording of Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • In the recording, Ramaphosa admitted to knowing of the ANC using public funds.
  • Mervyn Dirks complained to the ANC's integrity committee.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa presented what he considers evidence on the "ANC's brazen tactics" to Scopa and the Public Protector's investigations into remarks by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in which he admitted to knowing of public funds being used by the party.

In December, a recording of an ANC meeting emerged, in which Ramaphosa made this admission and said that his biggest concern was the image of the party. After the publication of the recording, the ANC's Presidency sought to "clarify" Ramaphosa's remarks, but did not dispute that it was him on the recording.

ANC MP Mervyn Dirks wrote to Scopa to request an investigation, which got him suspended from the party's caucus. He also asked the Public Protector to investigate.

READ | Scopa wants Ramaphosa to explain in writing details of leaked recording

Dirks' suspension didn't prevent Scopa from starting its investigation, which commenced last week.

The committee met on Tuesday and gave Ramaphosa 10 days to respond after receipt of the committee's letter.  

The office of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane confirmed it was probing an executive ethics complaint against Ramaphosa.

Holomisa wrote to Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Mkhwebane on Monday.

"In the same vein, I wish to bring to your attention material information that I had submitted, on 23 September 2020, to the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture ('the Zondo Commission') that has bearing on the matter of who the real perpetrators of state capture were, and still are – especially in the context of the president's latest remarks i.e. the ANC itself. The Zondo Commission had acknowledged receipt of the submission," Holomisa wrote.

"The attached dossier consists of correspondence around the matter of Mohlaleng Media, in particular, as a classical example of the ANC's brazen tactics, which might shed light on your investigative processes. The whistleblowers are still willing to testify."

In his letter to the commission, Holomisa said that looting from public resources has "become a habitual act to fund the ANC by whatever means necessary, whether it be by paying its cadres' exorbitant salaries or financing their election campaigns by any means necessary".

He wrote:

It is repulsive that this brazen looting takes place right under the noses of the authorities, whilst Parliament's oversight has not been effective either. The powers of the accounting officers have been usurped by the executive, consequently it has also affected the performance of state-owned enterprises.

The Mohlaleng Media matter, which Holomisa refers to, is about a contract to a media company which the former DA mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Athol Trollip, stopped in 2016 after a coalition government took over the city in in 2016.

It is also one of the bones of contention between Holomisa and Trollip after the DA and UDM's working relationship in Nelson Mandela Bay soured.

READ | Public Protector Mkhwebane confirms investigation into Ramaphosa over leaked audio

Meanwhile, Dirks indicated that he was drafting a complaint to the ANC's ethics committee after he received messages that his political career had taken on a limited growth trajectory.

"The organisation has a clear policy on fighting fraud and corruption. I was guided by this policy when I raised my concerns before Scopa," he said in a statement released over the weekend.

"It is for these reasons that I am not worried about what has been described by some as an 'abrupt end to my political career'.

"Ramaphosa's campaign for presidency was steeped in fighting corruption. I find it worrying that the ANC Working Committee is threatening instituting disciplinary action against me for reporting and fighting corruption. Is that not hypocrisy?"

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentanccyril ramaphosabantu holomisapoliticscorruption
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
35% - 1117 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
65% - 2057 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.45
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.74
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.31
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,796.12
+0.3%
Silver
22.38
-0.4%
Palladium
2,386.72
+0.3%
Platinum
1,015.86
-0.0%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,821
+1.2%
All Share
74,305
+1.2%
Resource 10
73,758
-0.4%
Industrial 25
93,568
+2.8%
Financial 15
15,308
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

9h ago

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo