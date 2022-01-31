Holomisa adds to Scopa, Public Protector's probe into Ramaphosa recording

Bantu Holomisa contributed to the Scopa and Public Protector investigations, which stemmed from a recording of Cyril Ramaphosa.

In the recording, Ramaphosa admitted to knowing of the ANC using public funds.

Mervyn Dirks complained to the ANC's integrity committee.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa presented what he considers evidence on the "ANC's brazen tactics" to Scopa and the Public Protector's investigations into remarks by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in which he admitted to knowing of public funds being used by the party.

In December, a recording of an ANC meeting emerged, in which Ramaphosa made this admission and said that his biggest concern was the image of the party. After the publication of the recording, the ANC's Presidency sought to "clarify" Ramaphosa's remarks, but did not dispute that it was him on the recording.

ANC MP Mervyn Dirks wrote to Scopa to request an investigation, which got him suspended from the party's caucus. He also asked the Public Protector to investigate.

Dirks' suspension didn't prevent Scopa from starting its investigation, which commenced last week.

The committee met on Tuesday and gave Ramaphosa 10 days to respond after receipt of the committee's letter.

The office of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane confirmed it was probing an executive ethics complaint against Ramaphosa.

Holomisa wrote to Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Mkhwebane on Monday.

"In the same vein, I wish to bring to your attention material information that I had submitted, on 23 September 2020, to the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture ('the Zondo Commission') that has bearing on the matter of who the real perpetrators of state capture were, and still are – especially in the context of the president's latest remarks i.e. the ANC itself. The Zondo Commission had acknowledged receipt of the submission," Holomisa wrote.

"The attached dossier consists of correspondence around the matter of Mohlaleng Media, in particular, as a classical example of the ANC's brazen tactics, which might shed light on your investigative processes. The whistleblowers are still willing to testify."

In his letter to the commission, Holomisa said that looting from public resources has "become a habitual act to fund the ANC by whatever means necessary, whether it be by paying its cadres' exorbitant salaries or financing their election campaigns by any means necessary".

He wrote:

It is repulsive that this brazen looting takes place right under the noses of the authorities, whilst Parliament's oversight has not been effective either. The powers of the accounting officers have been usurped by the executive, consequently it has also affected the performance of state-owned enterprises.

The Mohlaleng Media matter, which Holomisa refers to, is about a contract to a media company which the former DA mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Athol Trollip, stopped in 2016 after a coalition government took over the city in in 2016.

It is also one of the bones of contention between Holomisa and Trollip after the DA and UDM's working relationship in Nelson Mandela Bay soured.

Meanwhile, Dirks indicated that he was drafting a complaint to the ANC's ethics committee after he received messages that his political career had taken on a limited growth trajectory.

"The organisation has a clear policy on fighting fraud and corruption. I was guided by this policy when I raised my concerns before Scopa," he said in a statement released over the weekend.

"It is for these reasons that I am not worried about what has been described by some as an 'abrupt end to my political career'.

"Ramaphosa's campaign for presidency was steeped in fighting corruption. I find it worrying that the ANC Working Committee is threatening instituting disciplinary action against me for reporting and fighting corruption. Is that not hypocrisy?"

