Holomisa convinced IEC won't oppose ANC bid to extend candidate registration for elections

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa does not expect the IEC to oppose the ANC's application to extend the candidate registration process.

This comes after his engagements with IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo.

The UDM has indicated it will be joining the ANC's application as a friend of the court.

After engagements with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), UDM leader Bantu Holomisa is convinced the commission will not be opposing the ANC's application to the Electoral Court seeking an extension to the IEC's candidate registration process for the elections.



Holomisa's party has indicated it will be joining the ANC's application as a friend of the court.

The UDM wrote to the IEC the day after the registration process was closed on 24 August, informing the electoral commission that it had experienced challenges in capturing its entire candidates list. This despite the IEC having extended its deadline from 17:00 to 21:00 on 23 August.

In response to the UDM, IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said: "The commission accepts that the circumstances in which political parties had to prepare and select candidates [were] less than ideal, given the prevailing Covid-19 circumstances, as well as disaster management regulations, which had prohibited political gatherings during the third wave of the pandemic in the country."

As a result, Holomisa is convinced the IEC appreciates the extenuating circumstance all parties have been subjected to and as such will not oppose the application, but adhere to the Electoral Court's ruling on the matter.

Holomisa said:

We have been under strict lockdown conditions leading up to the registration deadline, and as much as there was a lifting of some of the regulations, the president never lifted restrictions against political parties, which has made it very difficult for parties who elect candidates using the list process. And from his response, you see that the IEC also appreciates these challenges and I, therefore, do not expect them to oppose the ANC's application.

The UDM will be represented by Mabuza Attorneys, who previously represented former president Jacob Zuma.

The party is expected to argue, among other things, that while there was a four-hour extension to the initial 17:00 deadline for the registration of candidates for the local government elections, this was not enough for the party to fully capture all its candidates.

Similar to the ANC, the UDM will cite glitches in the IEC's online system, which "kept on bombing out the entire afternoon and evening", as part of the reasons it struggled to register its candidates.

Holomisa told News24 most of the unregistered candidates were from Mpumalanga and parts of the Eastern Cape.

The party is also set to argue that "parties which rely on extended list-making processes had been hampered in holding list meetings by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations during the third wave" and, as such, their candidate election process could not gain momentum as electing candidates outside the list process would have constituted a violation of the UDM's constitution.

In his letter to the IEC, Holomisa also added:

The UDM's constitution prescribes that meetings for this purpose (selecting candidates) should be constituted in a certain manner. We could not fulfil these prescriptions due to the tighter restrictions on public gatherings and had to set alternative/ad hoc processes in motion to alter our entire list-compilation method. This robbed us of precious time.

Furthermore, Holomisa called attention to the IEC's National Party Liaison Committee (NPLC) meeting held on 2 August 2021, when the electoral commission announced its elections timetable. He added that "all political parties objected to the punishing timeline", saying it was then that the IEC should have considered making changes to the timetable instead of pushing ahead amid strong opposition.

Constitutional Court matter

In his response to Holomisa, Mamabolo said "regrettably, the commission is unable to amend the election timetable in order to extend the cut-off time for nominations without vitiating its ability to deliver an election on 27 October 2021".

He said the only consideration could be to issue non-compliance notices to political parties by 27 August 2021 and then "providing political parties an opportunity to comply in the event of any non-compliance by 30 August 2021".

Mamabolo was, however, resolute in his assertion that "the commission will only be in a position to reopen the nomination process in the event it is successful in its application for the deferment of elections in the Constitutional Court, as you are aware judgement was reserved in this matter".

Responding to News24, Mamabolo did not commit to whether the IEC will be opposing the ANC application or not.

Mamabolo said:

The IEC has noted intentions to approach the Electoral Court. The commission will study the court applications and respond accordingly,

The EFF has, however, through its leader Julius Malema, indicated it will be challenging the ANC and has urged other parties to also oppose the application.

