Holy cow! Theft suspects throw cattle out of moving taxi as cops pursue them

Lwandile Bhengu
The taxi from which cattle was thrown at police in pursuit.
SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal police are looking for theft suspects who allegedly through suspected stolen cows out of a moving minibus taxi while police chased after them in New Hanover on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit received information about a Toyota Quantum in Karkloof that was carrying four stolen cattle.

"During [and ensuing] chase, the suspects proceeded on a gravel road towards New Hanover. In an attempt to evade police, the suspects threw three cows out of the moving taxi. [The suspects'] vehicle crashed near the farm hostels and [they] fled the scene on foot," said Gwala.  

The taxi was in impounded and it had false registration plates, Gwala said.

Stolen

"Investigations on the scene revealed that the livestock was stolen in the Rietvlei area. A charge of animal cruelty will also be added," she said.

In an unrelated matter, also on Thursday, 35 goats - which were suspected to be stolen - were recovered in KwaPata, in Pietermaritzburg, by the Himeville and Pietermaritzburg Stock Theft Units.

"The goats were found in a house, but the owner of the house was not present. The animals were impounded and police are still searching for the owners," said Gwala.

