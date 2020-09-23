1h ago

Home Affairs 'changed job requirements to favour candidate', DA charges

Jason Felix
Aaron Motsoaledi, home affairs minister.
  • The DA claimed an advert for the position of Government Printing Works CEO was changed, allegedly to suit the acting CEO Alinah Fosi's candidacy.
  • The party challenged Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to give reasons as to why the job spec was altered.
  • Fosi had been at the centre of a series of misconduct allegations.

It's now patently clear that acting Government Printing Works (GPW) CEO Alinah Fosi was guaranteed the job despite a slew of allegations of improper conduct.

That's according to the DA, who called on Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to provide reasons why an advert for the position was changed, allegedly to suit Fosi's candidacy.

READ | Parliament handed evidence clearing acting Government Printing Works CEO

Angel Khanyile, the DA's spokesperson on home affairs in Parliament, said a previous advert which had since been removed, had different requirements to the one now being advertised.

According to a government vacancy circular, dated 28 August 2019, the candidate GPW CEO must be a dynamic leader with a strong financial background and business acumen as well as extensive knowledge of the Public Finance Management Act and National Treasury regulations.

Candidates must also have a strong understanding of corporate governance and the entire legislative framework applicable thereto.

Qualification

Both job specifications required an appropriate recognised undergraduate qualification (NQF level 7) and a post graduate qualification (NQF level 8) or equivalent qualification, recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority.

Candidates should also have eight to 10 years' experience at a senior managerial level, of which, at least three years' experience must be within any organ of state.

READ ALSO | Government Printing Works head cleared of corruption - but not completely off the hook

Khanyile said: "It is patently clear that Fosi is now guaranteed the job of CEO GPW, because the minimum requirements which were specified in the previous advert have now been tailored to suit her experience. The DA calls for the process to be thoroughly reviewed in order to ensure that it is open and transparent.

"We will not support such a flawed recruitment process, that is shrouded in secrecy, and designed to impose an individual that lacks the requisite competency for the position of CEO."

Earlier this month, the DA laid charges of corruption, bribery and fraud against Fosi. The charges emanated from whistleblowers who accused Fosi of corruption, soliciting bribes, and interfering in supply chain management.

Khanyile said, apart from questions surrounding her qualifications for the position, Fosi was also at the centre of a series of allegations.

This included:
  • Using taxpayer money to pay for business class tickets to travel with friends to France for a "workshop";
  • Intimidating GPW employees;
  • Allegedly assaulting a junior employee;
  • Unnecessarily hosting a workshop worth approximately R500 000 at a Bela-Bela hotel; and
  • Overseeing the appointment of suppliers for this workshop without following due procurement processes.

"The question we have to ask ourselves is, 'why is Minister Aaron Motsoaledi insistent on shortlisting a person of such a reputation to a position as important as the GPW CEO'?

"The GPW provides key and important services to government, including, but not limited to, the printing of smart ID cards, passports and visas. The questions surrounding Fosi's leadership at GPW will result in further deterioration of this critical service provider," Angel said.

Attempt to get comment from Motsoaledi's spokesperson Siya Qoza, proved unsuccessful. His response would be added once received. 

