Home Affairs duo arrested for allegedly soliciting thousands of rands from foreigner

Two Limpopo Home Affairs officials have been arrested for allegedly soliciting thousands of rands from a man who needed assistance with his documents.

Vuyeya Rikhotso, 41, and Patricia Mgimeti, 44, appeared in the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on Thursday where they face corruption charges after they allegedly continuously asked for cash from a foreign national in exchange for help with documents.

"It is alleged that the duo constantly demanded money, which now reportedly runs into several thousands of rands, from this foreign national every time he wanted his documents fixed. He then apparently became tired and decided to report the two officials," said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi.

Rikhotso and Mgimeti were expected back in court on 29 December.