Home Affairs employee shot dead in KZN

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
The scene of the shooting where a Home Affairs employee was shot and killed.
The scene of the shooting where a Home Affairs employee was shot and killed.
  • A Home Affairs employee in Tongaat, north of Durban, has been shot dead.
  • None of her possessions were taken.
  • She died at the scene, while the suspect reportedly fled on foot.

A Home Affairs employee in Durban died after being shot, sustaining six wounds to her body and head.

Police are investigating a case of murder after the 38-year-old woman was killed on Gopalall Hurbans Road in Tongaat on Thursday afternoon.

"The woman was reportedly driving her vehicle when a suspect who was standing next to the road allegedly fired several shots at her," said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

She was declared dead at the scene.

"The motive of the shooting has not been established as yet and a search for the suspects is underway."

A bullet casing found at the scene of the shooting
A bullet casing found at the scene of the shooting.

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa head Prem Balram said witnesses at the scene alleged a man drew a firearm and fired multiple shots at the woman.

"Her vehicle veered off the road and crashed into construction barriers. The suspect thereafter fled on foot," he said.

Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said the department condemned "in the strongest possible terms the senseless killing" of the woman.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family. Officials from the department are in regular contact with the family to offer support."

The department was also offering psycho-social help to Tongaat Home Affairs employees, Qoza added.

department of home affairskwazulu-nataldurbancrime and courts
