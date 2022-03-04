51m ago

add bookmark

Home Affairs moves ahead with one-stop border post policy for better trade, movement

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A SANDF soldier walks along the border fence that separates South Africa and Zimbabwe, near the Beitbridge border post.
A SANDF soldier walks along the border fence that separates South Africa and Zimbabwe, near the Beitbridge border post.
Guillem Sartorio / AFP
  • The Department of Home Affairs hopes to present the One-Stop Border Post Policy to Cabinet in March.
  • The policy will give effect to the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).
  • AfCFTA has already been signed by 54 out of 55 countries and is crucial for the continent's growth and developmental goals.

Plans are afoot to facilitate smooth trading between South Africa and its continental neighbours.

The government is upgrading the country's biggest land borders, but there are also legislative moves to implement the One Stop Border Post Policy (OSBP).

According to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, several departments have come on board to ensure the smooth running of the OSBP.

He was responding to a question from ANC MP Bongani Bongo, who wanted details on the OSBP and its impact on the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

"The DHA [Department of Home Affairs] is currently taking the policy through the Cabinet process for approval.

"In November 2021, the policy was presented before the economic cluster, the international cooperation, trade and security cluster and the justice crime prevention and security cluster for support. The three directors-general [of the] clusters supported the policy as presented, and we hope to take the policy to Cabinet in March 2022," Motsoaledi said.

READ | Scrapping Zim permit will cause humanitarian crisis, activists warn

The AfCFTA, already signed by 54 out of 55 countries, is crucial for the continent's growth and developmental goals.

A draft policy was presented to Cabinet in December 2020 for approval, and it resolved that the policy be gazetted for public comment.

The department held public consultations and received feedback and comments incorporated into the draft policy.

It then presented the draft policy to National Economic Development and Labour Council social partners in June 2021.

According to Motsoaledi, this process was finalised and signed off in December.

"We have begun a process of developing the OSBP Bill that would go through the legislative process led by Parliament," he said.
Aaron Motsoaledi, minister van binnelandse sake Foto: GCIS
Supplied

At the same time, a project has been initiated to redevelop six priority land ports of entry.

Motsoaledi said a project team concluded the drafting of the request for proposals (RFP).

“The RFP will undergo the approval process in the DHA, after which it will be submitted to the National Treasury for regulatory approval, on obtaining the regulatory approval from the National Treasury," he added.

READ | With R2 500, we can smuggle you into South Africa – Zimbabwe traffickers

The RFP will be ready to be issued to the market in March 2022, subject to the delegation, by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to the Department of Home Affairs, of the legal authority to procure the project.

Another factor is the legal mechanism required to collect an infrastructure improvement levy which will need to be agreed to, at least in principle, with Treasury.

"If so, guided by the technical studies commissioned by the DPWI [Department of Public Works and Infrastructure], bulk services will have to be augmented, and some privately owned land parcels needed for the project would have to be acquired," he said.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentaaron motosoaledi
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
35% - 4127 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
65% - 7601 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.38
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.37
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.77
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
-1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,946.68
+0.6%
Silver
25.25
+0.3%
Palladium
2,938.50
+5.3%
Platinum
1,092.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
110.46
-2.2%
Top 40
67,715
-4.5%
All Share
74,059
-4.3%
Resource 10
85,395
-3.0%
Industrial 25
79,560
-6.2%
Financial 15
15,706
-4.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo