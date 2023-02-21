49m ago

add bookmark

Home Affairs waits on verdict to allow Afghan asylum seekers into SA

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Judgment has been reserved in the case pertaining to 22 Afghan nationals who were allowed entry into South Africa as asylum seekers.
  • An American NGO took the Department of Home Affairs to court after the asylum seekers were refused entry on Thursday.
  • Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the Afghan nationals pose a risk to security as they are allegedly running from the Taliban.

The Department of Home Affairs is yet to hear if the order allowing 22 Afghan nationals into South Africa will stand.

This after the department, on Saturday, opposed an order by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to grant them asylum.

Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said judgment was reserved, and the outcome was expected this week.

On Friday, the court ordered that the Afghan nationals be granted asylum after they were denied entry into the country on Thursday.

This after an American NGO, The Lifeline Foundation, dragged the department to court.

Qoza said the department was not in court on Friday; however, the judge presiding over the case allowed 24 hours for it to respond. 

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the department was challenging the court order because the asylum seekers could pose a risk to the country.

He added if they had left Afghanistan due to the Taliban, there could be a chance the fundamentalist group could come into the country to find them.

Speaking on eNCA, Motsoaledi said the arrest or death warrant for the Afghans showed "they are in trouble".   

"It wasn't translated [document in Arabic], and we don't even know the authenticity of [the message by the Taliban] that these people are in danger… [The lawyers] told the judge that these people were in Pakistan, and the Taliban went to Pakistan to attack them.

FULL SPEECH | SONA 2023: Ramaphosa's plans for infrastructure, cost of living and the energy crisis

"That's why they had to leave … now does it mean that they are saying, let them come to South Africa; when the Taliban attacks, it must attack South Africa?

"What am I going to say to South Africans - that I allowed people here that I allowed people here that we don't even know … maybe there could be suicide bombers, etc - I can't take such a chance."

Motsoaledi said he believed South Africa was being undermined and there was a belief people could come into the country and do whatever they wanted.

Meanwhile, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation's Clayson Monyela tweeted the Afghans arrived at Beitbridge with tourist visas issued by Zambia but asked to enter South Africa as asylum seekers. 

"These 22 Afghans were in Zimbabwe for a month as tourists. They tried entering South Africa [as] asylum seekers. We refused, and they went to Zambia, which also granted them tourist visas." 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of home affairsaaron motosoaledipolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
36% - 2776 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
53% - 4109 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
11% - 840 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stage 8 looming: News24 journalists dive into Eskom, load shedding and the crumbling grid

5h ago

LISTEN | Stage 8 looming: News24 journalists dive into Eskom, load shedding and the crumbling grid
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.25
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
22.14
-1.7%
Rand - Euro
19.50
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.58
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Platinum
940.39
+1.8%
Palladium
1,532.46
+3.0%
Gold
1,839.33
-0.1%
Silver
21.94
+0.5%
Brent Crude
84.07
+1.3%
Top 40
72,786
-1.4%
All Share
78,811
-1.3%
Resource 10
70,543
-3.0%
Industrial 25
104,097
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,324
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare

12h ago

Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare
Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall

12h ago

Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall
PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape...

18 Feb

PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape Champion Tavern Chef title
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

5h ago

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo