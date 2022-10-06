1h ago

add bookmark

Home of Port St Johns mayor torched, ANC accuses police of ignoring threats to her life

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo
Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo
  • The ANC in the Eastern Cape described the torching of the home of the mayor of Port St Johns as "thuggery".
  • Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo and her family were not at home when the fire gutted the house.
  • Zolile Williams said the incident was the result of some people being uncomfortable with women as leaders.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape accused the police of ignoring reports of threats to the life of the mayor of Port St Johns, whose house was torched in an arson attack.  

The mayor, Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo, told News24 that the fire, which gutted her home on Tuesday night, happened after a disgruntled group ordered her to overlook shortlisted candidates for vacant senior management positions in the municipality.

She was warned to consider local candidates or step down. 

She and her family were not at home at the time of the fire.   

The council is in the process of filling positions for municipal manager, engineering manager and cooperative services manager. 

READ Why ANC councillors in an Eastern Cape municipality are living in fear

Mlombile-Cingo said she and two other councillors had received death threats prior to her home being engulfed in flames. 

The provincial secretary of the Eastern Cape ANC, Lulama Ngcukayithobi, said the party was disappointed by what ensued, considering the police were "notified a long time ago".

Knowing that councillors are targets of rogue elements, no close monitoring is being made and no one has been arrested for the threats to the life of the mayor of Port St Johns and other people working with [her].

"We have been observing developments in Port St Johns with keen interest. What is happening is thuggery and not accepted in any democratic state."

Mlombile-Cingo said she was traumatised.

"I have lost track of everything because I am busy dealing with this disturbing incident," she told News24 on Thursday while giving her statement at the police station.

READ Eastern Cape man killed by falling electricity post during service delivery protest

She declined to answer detailed questions, saying it could jeopardise the ongoing investigation. 

According to Mlombile-Cingo:

The death threats started in the past weeks when we had a meeting. Two councillors were threatened and, later, me. The issue here, among many, is on the recruitment of senior managers. They demand that only people from Port St Johns be employed. The matter has been reported to the MEC for Cogta.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli denied the police had knowledge of threats made against the mayor and two councillors. 

"We have since increased police visibility in the area, and Public Order Policing members are currently deployed to monitor the situation," said Nkohli.  

A case of malicious damage to property was opened following the fire.

"We would like to advise people who are receiving threats to immediately report such to the police," he added.

Port St Johns, situated on the east coast, is one of the poorest towns in South Africa, despite being a popular tourist destination. 

READ More than 300 councillors killed: Ramaphosa concerned about past few years' 'deeply disturbing' attacks

Pheello Oliphant, the spokesperson for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Zolile Williams, said the mayor had informed Williams about the demand made by a group - called "The Forum" - and their demand for the municipality not to proceed with appointments if the candidates did not come from Port St Johns.

Oliphant said the group demanded that supply chain management must appoint local service providers, to the total disregard of supply chain regulations.

Williams said no amount of anger justified the torching of Mlombile-Cingo's house.

Williams said:

The undertones of these senseless actions are about the clear denigration of the leadership of a woman, which must be frowned at by all in the community. Mlombile-Cingo remains one of the committed mayors, who stands and falls representing the interests of the people of Port St Johns.

Williams said he was planning to visit the area next week to engage with all the stakeholders, to try and find an amicable solution to the problems.

Attempts to reach "The Forum" was unsuccessful.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapseast londoneastern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 804 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 9222 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1084 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.93
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.04
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,712.14
-0.3%
Silver
20.59
-0.3%
Palladium
2,275.31
+0.8%
Platinum
926.89
+0.5%
Brent Crude
93.37
+1.7%
Top 40
59,416
+0.4%
All Share
65,833
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,279
-0.6%
Industrial 25
80,027
+1.0%
Financial 15
13,997
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

04 Oct

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

10h ago

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo