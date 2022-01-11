Homeless man allegedly shot dead by Cape Town law enforcement officer

A homeless man has died after allegedly being shot by a City of Cape Town law enforcement officer.

The victim was shot following an altercation regarding a fire.

The City says it will follow prescribed labour-related laws and policies applicable to this matter.

A homeless man died after he was allegedly shot by a law enforcement officer in Rondebosch, Cape Town, on Sunday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said Rondebosch police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of a 38-year-old homeless man.

Traut said the incident occurred in Chester Road on Sunday morning at around 10:00.

"The suspect, a 22-year-old law enforcement officer, was arrested, and is expected to make his court appearance today (Tuesday) in Wynberg on a charge of murder," said Traut.

According to community leader Carin Rhoode Gelderbloem, the law enforcement officer was responding to a complaint that a homeless resident had started a fire.

"One of the people that started the fire had a physical altercation with the officer, and during the fight, the deceased was caught in the crossfire, and the bullet went through his mouth," Rhoode Gelderbloem said.

She added that the officer had not aimed at the deceased.

The City of Cape Town confirmed that a shooting incident involving a law enforcement officer had occurred.

"The matter is being investigated by SAPS, and enquiries should be directed to them. The City views the incident in a very serious light and will cooperate with the investigation, where needed," the City said in a statement.

The City added that it would follow the prescribed labour-related laws and policies applicable to this matter.

"We note some irresponsible statements speculating on the matter which are inaccurate, and [request] that those who respect the rule of law should allow it to take its course and allow the facts to be determined."

GOOD party secretary-general and member of the Western Cape Legislature Brett Herron said the incident raised more disturbing questions about the City's Municipal Police Service and its conduct.

GOOD party secretary-general and member of the Western Cape Legislature Brett Herron said the incident raised more disturbing questions about the City's Municipal Police Service and its conduct.

"The dangerous conditions under which many communities live are made even more dangerous by uniformed but undertrained law enforcement officers," Herron added.

He said shooting someone dead over a pot of food "underscores the DA-led City's deplorable victimisation of homeless people".

GOOD demanded answers from Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis regarding the actions of City law enforcement officers.

