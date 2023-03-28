Homeless man killed in Mpumalanga during altercation over pizza

A Mpumalanga man has been arrested on a murder charge after allegedly shooting a homeless man during an altercation over pizza.

The man was shot in White River on Saturday after he requested pizza from the alleged shooter, said police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

"According to information, police in White River heard a gunshot at around 19:00 near the police station. They then went to investigate [and] found a group of people on the road and the lifeless body of a man," Mohlala said.

The man was shot in the chest and hand. Police arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene and confiscated his firearm.

"It is said that the victim allegedly asked for a pizza from the suspect, who refused to give him [one]. Then the victim assaulted the suspect with a chain. It is further alleged that the suspect drew his firearm and shot him. The victim is estimated to be in his late 40s," Mohlala added.

The alleged perpetrator appeared in the White River Magistrate's Court on Monday.



"Police urge anyone with information that can assist in tracing the deceased's family to please call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111," Mohlala said.