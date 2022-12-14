41m ago

add bookmark

Homes flooded, roads collapse as heavy rain wreaks havoc across the country

accreditation
Marvin Charles and Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Heavy downpours in parts of the country flooded homes and collapsed roads.
  • In the Western Cape, flooding was reported in informal settlements in Masiphumelele.
  • In Gauteng, many homes were flooded while walls and roads collapsed.

Inclement weather across the country wreaked havoc in many areas, leaving homes flooded, while walls and roads collapsed.

Colin Deiner, head of the Western Cape's disaster management services, said they were on high alert on Tuesday evening.

"We have not received any information on major damage other than the Eskom substation in Witzenberg, which has since been restored. We will commence with a damage assessment as soon as this storm warning has passed," he said.

READ | Several roads collapse, sinkholes developing after heavy downpours in Joburg

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said they received reports of flooded roadways in Du Noon, Somerset West, Gordon's Bay, Strand and Muizenberg.

She said approximately 50 homes were flooded in informal settlements in Masiphumelele and that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) was activated to provide humanitarian assistance.

In Gauteng, mop-up operations were under way after severe storms left a trail of destruction. Many homes were flooded, walls and roads collapsed and trees uprooted.

On Tuesday, Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) spokesperson Bertha Peters-Scheepers said Hendrik Potgieter Road was closed near Raceworx KTM, after part of the road collapsed.

Albertina Sisulu Road, between Westlake Road and Fourth Road, in Florida was also closed to traffic as a precautionary measure following recent flooding.

A sinkhole formed on Jim Fouché Road at the intersection of Phil Allen Avenue, and the road has been partially closed. Peters-Scheepers said a bridge on Kilburn Street and Wilgerood Road in Roodepoort also collapsed, and traffic was being diverted.

Other road closures included the Ndaba Street bridge at Mapetla Park in Protea South, and the Phakoe Street bridge in Naledi.

News24 reported on Monday that City of Johannesburg Public Safety MMC David Tembe said the storm on Friday, 9 December was the worst of the recent downpours.

He added that Emergency Management Services (EMS) officials were inundated with reports from all parts of the city.

Collapsed road with substrate and foundation visib
Hendrik Potgieter Road was closed, near Raceworx KTM, following a structural collapse during heavy rains.

In Klipspruit, Soweto, 11 houses were destroyed, affecting 73 residents.

In neighbouring Dobsonville, 10 homes, including shacks, were reportedly destroyed, leaving 48 people without shelter. In Meadowlands, next to Dorothy Nyembe, 52 houses were swept away, while 42 shacks were destroyed in Matholesville, 11 in Doornkop, and seven in Tshepisong.

A total of 339 people were affected by floods on Friday and Saturday, while 269 structures, including houses and shacks, were swept away.

Some homes in Johannesburg were also left without electricity for several days as City Power technicians battled to clear the backlog caused by the heavy rain.

Areas that were hit the hardest were the larger Roodepoort area, Hursthill, Northcliff and Lenasia, where infrastructure was severely damaged by flooding.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has since submitted an urgent request to Eskom for a three-day load shedding exemption. Eskom said this request was under review.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capegautengservice deliveryweatherelectricityfloods
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
42% - 1026 votes
Lions
5% - 132 votes
Stormers
31% - 758 votes
Sharks
21% - 510 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.26
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.35
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.37
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.82
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,812.18
+0.1%
Silver
23.83
+0.5%
Palladium
1,931.00
-0.3%
Platinum
1,039.40
+0.1%
Brent Crude
80.68
+3.3%
Top 40
69,676
0.0%
All Share
75,835
0.0%
Resource 10
74,705
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,927
0.0%
Financial 15
15,458
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

12 Dec

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo