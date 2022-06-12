55m ago

Homes gutted, two firefighters hospitalised as crews continue to battle blaze in Somerset West

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • Several homes were gutted and two firefighters injured while fighting the Lourensford blaze.
  • The fire is not yet under control.
  • There are concerns that wind will precede the rain that has been predicted for much later in the day.

Several homes were completely destroyed and two firefighters hospitalised while trying to put out a wild fire in Somerset West, said City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality's (CWDM) Fires services, contracted ground crews and support staff from CapeNature, City of Cape, and the Winelands FPA are still battling the fire.

PICS | Several Erinvale Golf Estate homes evacuated as strong winds fan Helderberg wildfire

The fire started on the slopes of Lourensford on Wednesday and spread as winds picked up later in the week.

According to CWDM spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto, the teams spent the night hours actively protecting properties behind the Mt Fleur area.  

Firefighters continue to battle Lourensford Fire.
Firefighters continue to battle Lourensford Fire.

"Fire teams will continue monitoring and mopping-up activities throughout the day to ensure that flare-ups are quickly contained. No loss of life or property has been reported," she said.

However, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that on the Somerset West side of the fire, several homes have been gutted and two firefighters were hospitalised on Saturday.

"A total of 24 firefighting appliances and approximately 90 firefighters are still working tirelessly to contain the blaze but crews are confident that major inroads can be made as we are expecting some rain during the course of the day," Carelse said.

Firefighters continue to battle Lourensford Fire.
Firefighters continue to battle Lourensford Fire.

He added that relief crews came on duty at 09:00 and will be deployed to the affected areas.

Otto said that there is concern that wind will precede the rain that has been predicted for much later in the day, which depending on its direction could fan the fire towards properties.  

Otto said:

However, the teams are optimistic that the expected heavy rains will aid firefighting activities.

He thanked residents for their generous donations and adhering to all the roadway closures.


