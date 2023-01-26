1h ago

'Hopefully, we will live to see another day': Joburg mayor confident she won't be ousted

Alex Patrick
  • Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse believes she will survive the latest motion of no confidence.
  • She has faith she will not be ousted.
  • But, if ousted, she hopes whoever takes over will continue with the action plans put in place by the DA-led government.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse is confident she will remain in office despite three motions of no confidence against her on Thursday.

At a press briefing on the electricity crisis, which was held before the council sitting, Phalatse was asked about the threat to her position.

She acknowledged the upcoming motions and said: "We've survived so many but hopefully, we will live to see another day".

She said the party began its tenure in the City with 140 out of 270 seats for a DA-led multiparty government. In September, she was illegally booted from her position when some coalition parties crossed the floor.

Phalatse addressed rumours that she would join ActionSA if removed: "If I'm out of office, I will communicate the plans, but I still believe I will be in office [after the council meeting this week]."

She said action plans put in place by the DA-led government were not political.

"Whatever happens, whoever comes in, I hope they will have the sense to continue the plans. These are not political plans."

Phalatse also acknowledged receiving a "bag" from Speaker Colleen Makhubele's office.

A note was apparently attached to the bag, which read: 

It's time to pack your bags.

Phalatse said she did not know what the letter said but thought the gift was "strange".

This is the third time the mayor faces a motion of no confidence.

It is believed that if ousted, the new mayor will come from one of the minority parties that brought the motions of no confidence against her.

Several party leaders, including the DA's John Steenhuisen, were in attendance.

Al Jama-ah's Kabelo Gwamanda said the mayor "does not care about the residents of Johannesburg" and "has no sense of a strategic direction for the City, and there is no sign of hope under her leadership".

Gwamanda brought the first motion.

Margaret Arnolds of the African Independent Congress brought the second motion.

According to Arnolds, Phalatse failed to "effectively manage a stable government … under her leadership, the City is degenerating and collapsing".

She said: 

We have lost confidence in the executive mayor.

African Transformation Movement councillor Lubabalo Magwentshu brought the third motion of no confidence against the mayor for the same reasons as Gwamanda did.

