Horror Cape Town crash: Death toll rises to 6 as another pupil dies in hospital

Another pupil has died following a tragic crash in Mitchells Plain in May.

At the time, five children died when the bakkie transporting them to school hit a traffic light along AZ Berman Drive.

The driver, 56-year-old Mninikhaya Mvuli, has been charged with culpable homicide.

Five other schoolchildren, all from Khayelitsha, died at the scene of the crash in Beacon Valley on 30 May, while on their way to school.

The pupils - aged between seven and 13 - were from Ridgeville Primary, Harvester Primary, Duneside Primary, Highlands Primary and Westpoort Primary, News24 previously reported.

After the accident, two pupils were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of them has now died, said Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier.

"We have been informed that a Lentegeur High School learner who was seriously injured in a traffic collision in Mitchells Plain at the end of May has sadly passed away in hospital. The collision had already claimed the lives of five young learners, and it is a great tragedy that a sixth has now been added," he said.

Maynier added that the district office was providing support to pupils and loved ones.

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and school at this very difficult time," he said.

At the time of the accident, bystanders said a white Toyota Hilux bakkie, which the children were travelling in, had hit the pavement at the traffic island, before smashing into the traffic light.

The pupils were flung from the bakkie.

The driver, 56-year-old Mninkhaya Mvuli, has since been arrested and charged with five counts of culpable homicide and reckless driving.



