Horror collision kills one, injures 18 near Polokwane

A person has been killed and 18 injured following a collision between a car and a taxi on Sunday outside Polokwane.



"A large taxi and light motor vehicle were found in the middle of the road, both having sustained a large amount of damage," ER24's Russel Meiring said on Monday.

"Three people were found lying trapped inside the taxi while several others were found lying outside the vehicle," he added.

Rescue Services had to use specialised tools to free those trapped in the vehicle.

It was found that one person was dead, while three others were in a critical condition.

In addition, at least 15 other patients had sustained minor to moderate injuries.



