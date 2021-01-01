21m ago

add bookmark

Horror crash near Karoo town shortly after midnight leaves 8 dead

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A crash on the N1 outside Leeu-Gamka in the Western Cape has left eight people dead.
A crash on the N1 outside Leeu-Gamka in the Western Cape has left eight people dead.
  • Eight people were killed on Friday just after midnight in a multiple vehicle collision on the N1 in the Western Cape.
  • The crash involved one truck and two taxis.
  • It's alleged that one taxi overtook the other when it hit the truck in the oncoming lane.

The new year started on a sombre note in the Western Cape where a collision between truck and two taxis shortly after midnight left eight people dead.

The accident occurred on the N1 approximately 10km outside Leeu-Gamka at 00:05 on Friday.

Leeu-Gamka is a small town located 355km northeast of Cape Town in the Karoo.

Western Cape traffic spokesperson Jandre Bakker said according to preliminary reports, the truck was travelling in the direction of Cape Town while the two taxis were travelling towards the Eastern Cape.

Crash
A crash on the N1 outside Leeu-Gamka in the Western Cape has left eight people dead.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the crash allegedly occurred when one of the taxis overtook the other in the oncoming lane when it hit the truck.

"The truck sideswiped that minibus taxi and, in the process, ended up colliding head-on with the second minibus," Zwane said.

Crash
The scene of the crash on the N1 outside Leeu-Gamka in the Western Cape.

Bakker said the driver of one of the taxis – who was the only occupant of the vehicle – died, while six passengers and the driver of the other taxi were killed in the collision.

The driver of the truck was seriously injured.

Crash
The truck involved in the crash on the N1 outside Leeu-Gamka.

"The cause of the crash is being investigated. A stop-and-go is in place, but the road may be closed for short periods when the scene is cleared," Bakker said.

"We ask road users to be patient."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
1 dead, five critical in Eastern Cape horror crash
Six killed, including baby and three children, in horror Free State crash
Crash between 2 trucks and taxi leaves 14 dead in KwaZulu-Natal
Read more on:
rtmcleeu-gamkawestern capeaccidenttraffic
Lottery
Perfect end to the year for one Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 12436 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10616 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4073 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.59
(-1.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.07
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.93
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.30
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.00)
Gold
1896.60
(+0.11)
Silver
26.33
(+0.17)
Platinum
1069.99
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
51.72
(+0.33)
Palladium
2453.49
(+0.20)
All Share
59408.68
(-0.38)
Top 40
54379.58
(-0.43)
Financial 15
12060.27
(-0.90)
Industrial 25
77900.52
(-0.33)
Resource 10
57575.52
(-0.32)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo