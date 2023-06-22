55m ago

Hospital food supply: Several service providers voluntarily terminate contracts with Gauteng health dept

Yoliswa Sobuwa
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital faced food shortages. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital faced food shortages. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
  • Several service providers terminated their contracts with the Gauteng health department. 
  • The department is reviewing its practice of contracting a single supplier for a broad range of items. 
  • The department is allowing institutions to procure food items, on request for quotation, to ensure an unrestricted supply.

Several service providers have voluntarily terminated their contracts with the Gauteng health department.

On Thursday, the department said it was reviewing its previous practice of contracting a single supplier for a broad range of items. 

The department said this was the main contributing factor to inconsistent hospital food supply. 

Last month, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko blamed poor contract management and a shortage of cold storage capacity.

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital had faced food shortages - and doctors had to arrange to feed patients.

The province's health spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said the department planned to resolve food challenges via a multi-vendor approach.

He said this was in response to the recent supply constraints of a particular food.

READ | Cold comfort: Gauteng Health MEC says 'inconsistencies' led to Chris Hani Baragwanath food shortages

"Since the department embarked on the review process, several providers have voluntarily terminated their contracts, attributing this to capacity constraints. As an interim measure, this has prompted the department to allow institutions to procure food items, on request for quotation, to ensure unrestricted and sustained food supply," Modiba said.

According to the department, the service providers had resigned because they could not meet the demand. 

Modiba said it had also been observed that a few hospitals faced issues pertaining to timely payments to suppliers. 

He said:

However, the main issue remains the limited capacities of contracted service providers who are unable to keep up with the demands of the facilities in terms of the orders being made.

He said since the beginning of the year, some health facilities faced food supply challenges in varying degrees, involving items such as dairy products, red meat, fish, bread and vegetables.

"Albeit these supply challenges, the department wishes to reassure families of patients and the public that, in instances where a specific food item was unavailable, other arrangements were made to ensure sustained diet for patients.

READ | 'We're not starving patients': Bara CEO says hospital has enough food

"For example, items such as dumplings, mash potatoes and bread would be served in place of rice, pap and meal rice, while the replacement of chicken, pilchards, macaroni and cheese and beans would be used," he said.

In April, City Press reported that the non-payment of a massive R4 billion owed to more than 42 000 service providers by the department was spiralling out of control because of a total shutdown in communication by senior managers, who neglected to make legitimate payments to businesses that had been contracted for various services.

