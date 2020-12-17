18m ago

add bookmark

Hot dam! Summer rains improve levels in 7 provinces

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Vaal Dam on the border of Gauteng and the Free State.
The Vaal Dam on the border of Gauteng and the Free State.
Lisa Hnatowicz
  • Summer rains have led to improved dam levels in seven of the country's provinces, according to the Department of Water and Sanitation's weekly report.
  • Gauteng dam levels are at 96%.
  • Dam levels in Limpopo and the Western Cape dropped slightly, with the latter having entered a dry summer season.

Dams in the Eastern Cape have reached 51% capacity after months of dry conditions in the province, the Department of Water and Sanitation says.

The department's weekly report showed that dam levels have been on the rise in the past two weeks due to torrential summer rains. Gauteng dam levels increased from 91.7% to 96.1% since the beginning of December.

"The increased levels, which include the Vaal Dam, will bring the much needed relief to Gauteng users who were worried about the state of the low level of the dam at the beginning of summer," said the department in a statement.

READ | Cape Town dams hit 90% for the first time in 2020

Free State dams were at 72.4% this week. The figure reflected a 7% increase from the same period last year, when dam levels stood at 65.2%. Only two provinces - Limpopo and the Western Cape - recorded a drop in dam levels from 56% to 55% and 77% to 76% respectively.

However, the Western Cape was emerging from "the worst draught in a century" and had just entered a dry hydrological summer season, the department said.

Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the North West and Northern Cape also recorded more rainfall and increased dam levels, with North West dam levels hitting 94.2%.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
water and sanitation
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 6666 votes
No, I will not
40% - 6026 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2445 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.76
(+0.24)
ZAR/GBP
20.00
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.06
(+0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.21
(+0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.11)
Gold
1867.70
(+0.25)
Silver
25.27
(-0.24)
Platinum
1039.00
(+0.77)
Brent Crude
51.12
(+0.69)
Palladium
2332.00
(+1.02)
All Share
59478.26
(-0.05)
Top 40
54466.51
(-0.10)
Financial 15
12084.47
(+1.38)
Industrial 25
78941.88
(-0.66)
Resource 10
56679.86
(-0.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo