House fire in Soweto claim lives of woman, girl

A house fire in Soweto has killed two people and injured another on Saturday, according to ER24.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Police and firefighting authorities were on the scene to investigate the cause.

A house fire has claimed the lives of a woman, believed to be in her 40s, and a young girl in Meadowlands, Soweto on Friday night.

According to ER24 spokesperson, Ross Campbell, a 12-year-old boy survived the fire with minor injuries.

"ER24 paramedics arrived on scene at 01:15 to find the local Fire Department as well as provincial EMS in attendance. The fire had already been extinguished by the Fire Department.

"Unfortunately, both the adult woman and the girl had died as a result of the fire and were declared dead by the provincial Emergency Medical Service ALS on scene," Campbell said in a statement on Saturday.

He added that the boy was treated at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital.

"The cause of the fire is unknown to ER24, but the Fire Department as well as SAPS were on-scene for investigations," Campbell said.

