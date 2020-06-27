1h ago

add bookmark

House fire in Soweto claim lives of woman, girl

Azarrah Karrim
A house fire has killed two and injured another in Soweto on Saturday, 26 June 202.
A house fire has killed two and injured another in Soweto on Saturday, 26 June 202.
ER24
  • A house fire in Soweto has killed two people and injured another on Saturday, according to ER24. 
  • The cause of the fire is unknown.
  • Police and firefighting authorities were on the scene to investigate the cause. 

A house fire has claimed the lives of a woman, believed to be in her 40s, and a young girl in Meadowlands, Soweto on Friday night.

According to ER24 spokesperson, Ross Campbell, a 12-year-old boy survived the fire with minor injuries.

READ | Hangberg unrest 'stabilised' after residents protest demolition of structures, torch creche

"ER24 paramedics arrived on scene at 01:15 to find the local Fire Department as well as provincial EMS in attendance. The fire had already been extinguished by the Fire Department.

"Unfortunately, both the adult woman and the girl had died as a result of the fire and were declared dead by the provincial Emergency Medical Service ALS on scene," Campbell said in a statement on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Family devastated after three-year-old twins die in a horrific house fire

He added that the boy was treated at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital.

"The cause of the fire is unknown to ER24, but the Fire Department as well as SAPS were on-scene for investigations," Campbell said. 

Related Links
PICS | Elderly man dies in Mpumalanga shelter blaze
SEE | 4 people injured, 100 homes destroyed in Durban fire
Police clash with residents of an informal settlement over illegal connections
Read more on:
er24sowetogautengdeathfire
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In your experience, how many people in your community are wearing masks in public?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The vast majority
68% - 3008 votes
It's 50/50
18% - 801 votes
Most people are not wearing masks
13% - 593 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

10h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.26
(-0.01)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.39)
Gold
1770.24
(+0.06)
Silver
17.75
(+0.17)
Platinum
801.02
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
40.60
(-0.46)
Palladium
1870.00
(+0.59)
All Share
53648.05
(-0.49)
Top 40
49477.85
(-0.51)
Financial 15
9956.01
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
74797.25
(+0.09)
Resource 10
50189.63
(-0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo