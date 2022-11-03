1h ago

add bookmark

Housing activists slam cheap lease of Green Point bowling site

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Green Point bowling club site.
The Green Point bowling club site.
Supplied
  • Housing activists are up in arms over the City of Cape Town's recommendation to lease out the Green Point Bowling Green site for R3 000 per month.
  • The City said the property has been leased to a crèche as well as bowling and bridge clubs for three years.
  • The recommendation is currently out for public comment.

Housing activists are fuming over the City of Cape Town's decision to lease out the well-located Green Point Bowling Green site for a mere R3 000 per month.

Activists have slammed the City's decision, saying it was a missed opportunity for the site to be used for affordable housing.

According to the municipality, the property has been leased to a crèche as well as bowling and bridge clubs, for three years, with a six-month cancellation clause.

The organiser for the lobby group Ndifuna Ukwazi, Buhle Booi, said it was a golden opportunity that could have generated municipal revenue for the City.

"If the City followed through on its commitment to developing the site as planned, it would not only provide desperately needed well-located, affordable housing, but it would also generate additional municipal revenue in the form of rates, and improve the financial and environmental sustainability of the City, by increasing densification," he said.

READ | City of Cape Town to release more land for housing in the CBD

It's not the first time the City has been criticised for leasing well-located land for a paltry sum.

In 2020, the City announced its intention to lease Rondebosch Golf Club for a mere R1 000.

The City recommended a rental of R1 058 a year, including 15% VAT, and the lease would be for two years and 11 months.

According to the City, the Green Point Bowling Green site's lease has ended, and the council has advertised its intention to renew the lease agreement for two years and 11 months.

The recommendation is currently out for public comment.

Jonty Cogger, Ndifuna Ukwazi's attorney, said public land should be used for public benefit.

READ | Millions forked out to thwart illegal land occupations in Western Cape 

"The City spent a considerable amount of money getting consultants to develop plans for the site to be developed for mixed-use housing, and yet these plans have been gathering dust in a filing cabinet in the Civic Centre for several years now," he said.

The City confirmed a portion of the property is already earmarked for mixed-use development, including affordable housing, as part of the City's Land Release for Affordable Housing Priority Programme.

It said:

The annual tariff of R3 000 is based on the 'social care' rate charged to welfare, charitable, cultural, and religious organisations performing community functions on leased council property. However, it is not correct that this is the only cost to lessees, who are also responsible for significant security and maintenance costs of the property, which the City would otherwise need to cover.

The City added that it wasn't about a choice between affordable housing or other community uses.

"The City plans to do both on this property," it said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of cape townwestern capecape townhousing
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 19 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
24% - 72 votes
I don't use Twitter
70% - 209 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.58
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.95
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,628.91
-0.4%
Silver
19.38
+0.8%
Palladium
1,807.00
-2.8%
Platinum
922.50
-1.5%
Brent Crude
96.16
+1.6%
Top 40
59,504
-1.7%
All Share
66,047
-1.6%
Resource 10
60,935
-3.3%
Industrial 25
78,779
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,383
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 100 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

2h ago

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 100 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

11h ago

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo