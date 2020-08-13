1h ago

add bookmark

Hout Bay residents continue mass search for missing 3-year-old Anothando Mhlontlo

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Anothando Mhlobo, 3, from Hout Bay in Cape Town has gone missing.
Anothando Mhlobo, 3, from Hout Bay in Cape Town has gone missing.
PHOTO: Supplied by Hout Bay Community Policing
  • The Hout Bay community is out in numbers and prepared to stay up day and night searching for missing three-year-old Anothando Mhlontlo.
  • The Community Policing Forum and residents are scouring Hout Bay after reports emerged a man had been spotted with a child.
  • Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut says the investigation is ongoing.

The Hout Bay community is out in numbers and prepared to stay up day and night searching for missing three-year-old Anothando Mhlontlo.

"We do what we have to do as citizens," said resident and founder of NPO Amoyo Kim Worral.Anothando was last seen on Monday playing outside with other children in Imizamo Yethu.

READ | Hundreds search for missing 3-year-old Hout Bay boy

The Community Policing Forum, working with hundreds of residents, has scoured Hout Bay after reports emerged a man had been spotted with a child.

On Thursday, Worral said she and her husband, Alan, had been up since the early hours to help with the organisational side of the search, which began at 07:30.

"We have had people from all over Cape Town come forward and asked to assist in the search."

She added the response from people had been overwhelming.

"We have also received some goodies from Pick n Pay, and we've also been getting some messages from people who are overseas."The police's Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit have brought in sniffer dogs to help in the search.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the investigation was ongoing.

*Note: A previous missing person's report spelt Anothando's surname as Mhlobo. Police have since clarified his surname is Mhlontlo.

Related Links
Madeleine McCann case: German suspect is 'repeat sex offender' - report
Tazne murder: Alleged killer’s family getting death threats, one relative doused in petrol - report
READ IN FULL: Parktown Boys' High School releases statement following death of pupil at...
Read more on:
cape townmissing persons
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 3325 votes
No I would not
30% - 3935 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 6016 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.41
(+0.21)
ZAR/GBP
22.77
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
20.57
(+0.05)
ZAR/AUD
12.47
(+0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.30)
Gold
1946.87
(+1.32)
Silver
26.75
(+4.39)
Platinum
958.83
(+3.26)
Brent Crude
45.32
(+2.09)
Palladium
2202.49
(+3.25)
All Share
57419.46
(+0.00)
Top 40
53082.08
(-0.08)
Financial 15
10227.06
(+0.86)
Industrial 25
75743.15
(-0.61)
Resource 10
59161.88
(+0.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

8h ago

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng...

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
for subscribers
Family holds lobola negotiations via Zoom as happy couple adjust to new Covid-19...

12 Aug

Family holds lobola negotiations via Zoom as happy couple adjust to new Covid-19 normal
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo