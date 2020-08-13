Hout Bay residents continue mass search for missing 3-year-old Anothando Mhlontlo

The Hout Bay community is out in numbers and prepared to stay up day and night searching for missing three-year-old Anothando Mhlontlo.

The Community Policing Forum and residents are scouring Hout Bay after reports emerged a man had been spotted with a child.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut says the investigation is ongoing.

"We do what we have to do as citizens," said resident and founder of NPO Amoyo Kim Worral.Anothando was last seen on Monday playing outside with other children in Imizamo Yethu.

The Community Policing Forum, working with hundreds of residents, has scoured Hout Bay after reports emerged a man had been spotted with a child.

On Thursday, Worral said she and her husband, Alan, had been up since the early hours to help with the organisational side of the search, which began at 07:30.

"We have had people from all over Cape Town come forward and asked to assist in the search."

She added the response from people had been overwhelming.

"We have also received some goodies from Pick n Pay, and we've also been getting some messages from people who are overseas."The police's Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit have brought in sniffer dogs to help in the search.

*Note: A previous missing person's report spelt Anothando's surname as Mhlobo. Police have since clarified his surname is Mhlontlo.